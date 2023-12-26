Winds of nearly 60mph to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued

Winds of nearly 60mph are set to hit Tayside and Fife on Wednesday thanks to Storm Gerrit.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 3am on Wednesday morning to midnight on Thursday.

A large part of Scotland is covered, including Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and parts of Fife.

The Met Office says there could be gusts of nearly 60mph in parts of the region.

Wind could damage buildings

The warning says: “There is a small chance that injuries could occur from flying debris, as well as some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

“There is also a small chance that injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

Road, rail, air and ferry services may face delays due to the weather. There may also be a chance of power cuts.

The warning joins an initial yellow warning on Wednesday for heavy rain and snow across Tayside and Fife.