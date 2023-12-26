Winds of nearly 60mph to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winds of nearly 60mph to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued

The Met Office has issued the warning from 3am on Wednesday to midnight on Thursday.

By Ben MacDonald
A yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office
Winds of nearly 60mph are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Winds of nearly 60mph are set to hit Tayside and Fife on Wednesday thanks to Storm Gerrit.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 3am on Wednesday morning to midnight on Thursday.

A large part of Scotland is covered, including Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and parts of Fife.

The Met Office says there could be gusts of nearly 60mph in parts of the region.

Wind could damage buildings

The warning says: “There is a small chance that injuries could occur from flying debris, as well as some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

“There is also a small chance that injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

Road, rail, air and ferry services may face delays due to the weather. There may also be a chance of power cuts.

The warning joins an initial yellow warning on Wednesday for heavy rain and snow across Tayside and Fife.

