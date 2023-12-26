Wedding photographer on top 8 venues in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife for stunning pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wedding photographer on top 8 venues in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife for stunning pictures

Barry Robb has photographed more than 300 weddings - here are his favourite venues in Tayside and Fife.

Gleneagles Hotel where Hannah and Tyler Woods were married. Image: Barry Robb Photography
Gleneagles Hotel where Hannah and Tyler Woods were married. Image: Barry Robb Photography
By Rob McLaren

A photographer who has covered more than 300 weddings has selected his favourite venues in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

Angus-based Barry Robb has been hired for weddings all over Scotland since he started in business in 2014.

He describes himself as specialising in “reportage or documentary wedding photography” and was recently recognised by This is Reportage magazine.

Wedding photographer Barry Robb, who lives in Craichie, near Forfar. Image: Barry Robb Photography

Barry explains: “An easy way to think about this style is natural storytelling throughout the day.

“The main reason I love being a wedding photographer in the Dundee area and throughout Scotland is seeing the joy of both families coming together.”

Here are Barry’s favourite venues in Tayside and Fife.

Ballintaggart Farm, Grandtully, Pitlochry

Matt and Hannah Skilling at Ballintaggart Farm. Image: Barry Robb Photography

Ballintaggart is a relatively small venue, holding around 80 guests, but the scenery is why it makes this list.

Options for indoor or outdoor ceremonies make Ballintaggart incredibly versatile too.

A single tree, high above, looking over the venue, is an easy hike for couples to get some photographs of each other.

Forbes Of Kingennie, Dundee

Carly and Andy Downie at Forbes of Kingennie, on the outskirts of Dundee, one of wedding photographer Barry Robb’s favourite venues. Image: Barry Robb Photography

Forbes of Kingennie was one of my first ever weddings.

Everyone talks about the boat house for photographs but Kingennie offers so much more.

I particularly love the small fishing piers where, if you are lucky, the ponds are still, giving reflections of the couple in the water.

Glen Clova, Angus

Nikki and Simon Body, with Glen Clova in the background. Image: Barry Robb Photography

Glen Clova is simply a hidden gem with an abundance of options for photographs. Nothing is really off limits here.

Being local to this venue has its advantages and a personal challenge of mine is taking each couple to a new location.

One tip I’d give couples, especially the bride, is be prepared to pack your boots or wellies.

Gleneagles, Auchterarder

Chris and Rachel Duboulay’s love was shining so bright they put on their shades at Gleneagles in Perthshire. Image: Barry Robb Photography

Where to start with Gleneagles as a wedding venue and the opportunities it brings for wedding photography?

Set amid the rolling hills in the heart of Scotland, Gleneagles just screams luxury.

My personal favourite spot is the incredible ballroom – perfect for that first dance.

Guardwell Farm, Kinnaird, Inchture

Dot and Liam Eyles amid stunning views at Guardswell Farm. Image: Barry Robb Photography

Guardswell Farm really has everything you could wish for in a wedding venue.

Sitting high on the hill looking down toward the A90, the first thing you notice is the incredible scenic view – it’s just spectacular. The venue also has an “infinity lawn” – a photographer’s dream.

So many options close-by means it’s very easy to keep the couple photographs short to allow them time back with their guests.

Kinnettles Castle, Forfar

Laura and Anthony Clelland get married outdoors at Kinnettles Castle. Image: Barry Robb Photography

This eloquent castle venue near Forfar is possibly one of the perfect outdoor ceremony settings in Scotland.

With the enormous balcony looking high over the countryside, not only makes this a dream for couples but a perfect location for photographs. You are truly spoilt for choice here.

The Rhynd, Leuchars

Andy and Ailsa Bell on their special day. Image: Barry Robb Photography

The Rhynd near Tentsmuir beach in Fife is an incredibly versatile wedding venue, with options for both outdoor and indoor ceremonies.

I like how the old farmhouse can be used in the morning. It is a short walk to the ceremony.

There is a lovely rustic, country feel to the place, with lots of opportunities for photographs in and around the courtyard.

Taypark House, Dundee

Wedding photographer Barry Robb photographed Harley and Mark McDonald at Taypark House in Dundee. Image: Barry Robb Photography

Taypark House is another venue with is so many options for photos. The beautiful country house in the middle of Dundee has it all really.

Inside window light streaming through the large bay windows. Outside the venue even has “the stables”, added around four years ago to give more creative options.

