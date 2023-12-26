Wedding photographer on top 8 venues in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife for stunning pictures

A photographer who has covered more than 300 weddings has selected his favourite venues in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

Angus-based Barry Robb has been hired for weddings all over Scotland since he started in business in 2014.

He describes himself as specialising in “reportage or documentary wedding photography” and was recently recognised by This is Reportage magazine.

Barry explains: “An easy way to think about this style is natural storytelling throughout the day.

“The main reason I love being a wedding photographer in the Dundee area and throughout Scotland is seeing the joy of both families coming together.”

Here are Barry’s favourite venues in Tayside and Fife.

Ballintaggart Farm, Grandtully, Pitlochry

Ballintaggart is a relatively small venue, holding around 80 guests, but the scenery is why it makes this list.

Options for indoor or outdoor ceremonies make Ballintaggart incredibly versatile too.

A single tree, high above, looking over the venue, is an easy hike for couples to get some photographs of each other.

Forbes Of Kingennie, Dundee

Forbes of Kingennie was one of my first ever weddings.

Everyone talks about the boat house for photographs but Kingennie offers so much more.

I particularly love the small fishing piers where, if you are lucky, the ponds are still, giving reflections of the couple in the water.

Glen Clova, Angus

Glen Clova is simply a hidden gem with an abundance of options for photographs. Nothing is really off limits here.

Being local to this venue has its advantages and a personal challenge of mine is taking each couple to a new location.

One tip I’d give couples, especially the bride, is be prepared to pack your boots or wellies.

Gleneagles, Auchterarder

Where to start with Gleneagles as a wedding venue and the opportunities it brings for wedding photography?

Set amid the rolling hills in the heart of Scotland, Gleneagles just screams luxury.

My personal favourite spot is the incredible ballroom – perfect for that first dance.

Guardwell Farm, Kinnaird, Inchture

Guardswell Farm really has everything you could wish for in a wedding venue.

Sitting high on the hill looking down toward the A90, the first thing you notice is the incredible scenic view – it’s just spectacular. The venue also has an “infinity lawn” – a photographer’s dream.

So many options close-by means it’s very easy to keep the couple photographs short to allow them time back with their guests.

Kinnettles Castle, Forfar

This eloquent castle venue near Forfar is possibly one of the perfect outdoor ceremony settings in Scotland.

With the enormous balcony looking high over the countryside, not only makes this a dream for couples but a perfect location for photographs. You are truly spoilt for choice here.

The Rhynd, Leuchars

The Rhynd near Tentsmuir beach in Fife is an incredibly versatile wedding venue, with options for both outdoor and indoor ceremonies.

I like how the old farmhouse can be used in the morning. It is a short walk to the ceremony.

There is a lovely rustic, country feel to the place, with lots of opportunities for photographs in and around the courtyard.

Taypark House, Dundee

Taypark House is another venue with is so many options for photos. The beautiful country house in the middle of Dundee has it all really.

Inside window light streaming through the large bay windows. Outside the venue even has “the stables”, added around four years ago to give more creative options.