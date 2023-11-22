Gleneagles Hotel has most successful sales year in its long history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Gleneagles Hotel has most successful sales year in its long history

The five-star hotel was named the best in the world for hospitality earlier this year.

By Gavin Harper
Conor O'Leary, managing director at Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Steve Macdougall/DC Thomson.
Conor O'Leary, managing director at Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Steve Macdougall/DC Thomson.

The luxury Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire has enjoyed a record year, with sales rising by more than £14 million.

The business saw its turnover rise to more than £83.5 million for the year to March 2022, a rise of more than £14m from the year before.

It represents a marked recovery for the five-star venue, which saw revenue fall to £19.7m in 2021 – its lowest since 1993 – because of the pandemic.

New accounts show the hotel’s pre-tax profits dropped slightly from £7m to £4.8m for the reporting period.

In his strategic report, published alongside the accounts, managing director Conor O’Leary said the hotel had enjoyed another strong year.

He said: “The year to March 2023 saw Gleneagles Hotel perform strongly, with revenue and profits exceeding the expectation of the directors and show growth on pre-Covid levels.”

Last year, the Gleneagles Townhouse opened in Edinburgh city centre. Separate accounts show turnover of £8.6m in its first year. It made a pre-tax loss of £3.6m.

Refurbishment programme ongoing at luxury Perthshire hotel

Mr O’Leary said a multi-million-pound refurbishment programme had continued.

He said work had been carried out on the staff accommodation block as well as a new heating system installed and a “continued evolution” of the hotel’s service offering.

He said the upgrades would “further enhance Gleneagles’ position as a ‘glorious playground’ at the heart of the Scottish countryside”.

The accounts show the average number of staff over the period rose from 1,032 in 2022 to 1,148 over the past financial year.

Gleneagles Hotel
Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

That comprises 618 full-time roles and 530 part-time positions.

The company “actively engages with and develops” its staff, Mr O’Leary said.

Earlier this year, the hotel was named the best in the world for hospitality in the World’s 50 Best Hotels Awards 2023

The panel of 580 people who voted, including hoteliers, travel journalists, consultants, and seasoned luxury travellers, praised the staff for creating “one-of-a-kind experiences”.

Gleneagles Hotel performing well

Looking ahead, Mr O’Leary said the directors continue to monitor factors such as the war in Ukraine and its potential impact on the business.

He added slower economic growth in the UK was another key consideration.

The report adds: “The directors consider the main risk facing the company’s future trading as the potential occurrence of shocks to the European and American economies that could lead to reduced occupancy from corporate and leisure clients.”

Managing director Conor O’Leary outside Gleneagles Hotel.

However, he said the current financial year shows the hotel is performing well, with occupancy rates consistent with forecasts.

Mr O’Leary said: “The first quarter of the current financial year has seen the performance of the hotel in line with the expectations of the directors.

“Operating margins and profitability are under pressure due to the continued inflationary environment.

“The directors are confident that the quality of the product, the location of the hotel and the level of customer service will be a competitive advantage to maintain and hopefully increase market share.”

