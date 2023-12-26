A9 closed in both directions beside House of Bruar after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash

The A9 is currently closed in both directions at Blair Atholl due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the area just before 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash is believed to have taken place next to the House of Bruar department store.

It is not known how many cars were involved in the incident.

There has also been no reports of any injuries.

❗️NEW⌚️14:20#A9 COLLISION#A9 Both directions at Blair Atholl (House of Bruar) is currently ⛔️CLOSED⛔️due to a multi vehicle collision. Traffic is building in the area. Please approach with care and use alternative routes.@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/G7LuzK7wh9 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 26, 2023

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were in attendance to assist police with the incident.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow