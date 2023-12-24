New warning for heavy rain and snow in Tayside and Fife

A warning has been put in place for heavy rain and snow across Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning which is set to hit Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife on Wednesday (December 27).

It will be in place from 6am until 11.59pm.

The forecaster says that the weather may cause some disruption, with a chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

There is a small chance that flooding could occur “causing damage to some buildings”.

Spray on the road could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

It comes after a separate wind warning was issued for the region for Christmas Eve.