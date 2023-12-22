Let it blow: Christmas wind warning for Tayside

Tayside is set for a blustery Christmas after a wind warning was issued for the region.

The Met Office is warning of windy weather between noon on Christmas Eve and 3am on Christmas Day.

The warning covers Dundee, Angus and large parts of Perth and Kinross.

Gusts of more than 40mph are expected at times.

There is a “slight chance” of some damage to buildings, such as tiles being blown off roofs, the Met Office says.

‘Small chance of injuries’

The warning adds: “There is a small chance of injuries from flying debris.

“There is a small chance that injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

As things stand, the chances of snow over Christmas look very slim, with temperatures reaching double figures on Sunday and highs of about 7°C on Monday.