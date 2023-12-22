Let it blow: Christmas wind warning for Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Let it blow: Christmas wind warning for Tayside

Gusts of more than 40mph are expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

By Chloe Burrell
Yellow weather warning for wind across Tayside.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across Tayside. Image: The Met Office

Tayside is set for a blustery Christmas after a wind warning was issued for the region.

The Met Office is warning of windy weather between noon on Christmas Eve and 3am on Christmas Day.

The warning covers Dundee, Angus and large parts of Perth and Kinross.

Gusts of more than 40mph are expected at times.

There is a “slight chance” of some damage to buildings, such as tiles being blown off roofs, the Met Office says.

‘Small chance of injuries’

The warning adds: “There is a small chance of injuries from flying debris.

“There is a small chance that injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

As things stand, the chances of snow over Christmas look very slim, with temperatures reaching double figures on Sunday and highs of about 7°C on Monday.

More from Dundee

The allegations relate to two staff at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Dundee care home bosses on trial for 'ill-treating or neglecting' residents during Covid pandemic
Turkeys have been available through the scheme in past years. Image: Shutterstock/K2 PhotoStudio
How to get free food in Dundee on Christmas Eve
Dundee's City Square Christmas events come to an end on Saturday. Image: Alan Richardson
Full details of final Dundee Christmas event as Santa visits City Square this weekend
Brian Clark leaves court after his 2014 conviction. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee pervert caught with nappies, kids' make-up and 1,000 obscene files at Perthshire home
RTC A90 Kinfauns
A90 Perth to Dundee traffic restricted due to crash involving HGV and car
The incident happened at the bottom of Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, 'glassed' in Dundee city centre disturbance
Liff road house fire
Police now confirm Dundee house fire 'not suspicious'
The incident happened on Cheviot Crescent, Dundee.
Dundee engineer drove through children's playpark as he fled police
Graeme Boyle had an £80k cannabis cultivation.
Tayside £80k cannabis farmer grew massive crop to combat 'chronic pain'
Lee Sharp's wife has died
Dundee United pay tribute to partner of assistant manager Lee Sharp who has died

Conversation