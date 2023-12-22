Arbroath’s new signing reveals chat that made it a ‘really easy decision’ to join Red Lichties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath’s new signing reveals chat that made it a ‘really easy decision’ to join Red Lichties

Innes Murray became available following financial difficulties experienced by Edinburgh City.

By Iain Collin
Jim McIntyre stands at Gayfield after being appointed new Arbroath manager earlier this month. Image: Graham Black.
New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Graham Black

Innes Murray insists Jim McIntyre’s plans for Arbroath made it an easy decision to join the Gayfield side.

The former Hibernian youngster has penned an 18-month contract with the Red Lichties after leaving Edinburgh City.

The 25-year-old becomes the latest City player to find a new club following the financial difficulties being experienced by the capital outfit.

A skilful playmaker, Murray was targeted by new Arbroath boss McIntyre and has revealed he is looking forward to the challenge ahead in Angus.

Jim McIntyre roars instructions to his Arbroath team. Image: SNS.
Murray says Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre’s ‘exciting’ plans were key to signing. Image: SNS.

He said: “I am really excited to join Arbroath and get started with the boys.

“I had a really detailed and positive chat with the manager and it made it a really easy decision for me.

“His plans and aims for the future are exciting, and I am looking forward to playing my part for the side in climbing the Championship table.”

Murray came through the ranks at Easter Road and enjoyed loan spells with Stenhousemur, Airdrie and Alloa before being farmed out to City in season 2021-22.

McIntyre: ‘A very good signing’

The midfielder scored twice in the play-off final against Annan Athletic to help clinch the club promotion to League One.

He was subsequently released by Hibs at the end of that campaign and made his move to the Citizens a permanent one.

Murray will be available to play for Arbroath from January 1 and could make his debut against Dundee United a day later.

McIntyre told the Arbroath website, said: “Innes is a very good signing for the club and a player who can offer us various options going forward.

“At 25, he is at a very good age to really progress his development as a player and we are delighted to have him join the squad.”

