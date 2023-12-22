Arbroath’s new signing reveals chat that made it a ‘really easy decision’ to join Red Lichties

Innes Murray insists Jim McIntyre’s plans for Arbroath made it an easy decision to join the Gayfield side.

The former Hibernian youngster has penned an 18-month contract with the Red Lichties after leaving Edinburgh City.

The 25-year-old becomes the latest City player to find a new club following the financial difficulties being experienced by the capital outfit.

A skilful playmaker, Murray was targeted by new Arbroath boss McIntyre and has revealed he is looking forward to the challenge ahead in Angus.

He said: “I am really excited to join Arbroath and get started with the boys.

“I had a really detailed and positive chat with the manager and it made it a really easy decision for me.

“His plans and aims for the future are exciting, and I am looking forward to playing my part for the side in climbing the Championship table.”

Murray came through the ranks at Easter Road and enjoyed loan spells with Stenhousemur, Airdrie and Alloa before being farmed out to City in season 2021-22.

McIntyre: ‘A very good signing’

The midfielder scored twice in the play-off final against Annan Athletic to help clinch the club promotion to League One.

He was subsequently released by Hibs at the end of that campaign and made his move to the Citizens a permanent one.

Murray will be available to play for Arbroath from January 1 and could make his debut against Dundee United a day later.

McIntyre told the Arbroath website, said: “Innes is a very good signing for the club and a player who can offer us various options going forward.

“At 25, he is at a very good age to really progress his development as a player and we are delighted to have him join the squad.”