James McPake gives injury update on Deniz Mehmet and talks of ‘respect’ for Inverness boss

The Highland side are unbeaten under their new manager.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake is preparing his side for Inverness. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake is preparing his side for Inverness. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline manager James McPake admires the work Duncan Ferguson has done since he took charge at Inverness.

Ferguson hasn’t lost in five matches since his appointment and brings his side to East End Park on Saturday.

It is the sole Scottish Championship fixture of the weekend, rearranged from a Tuesday night at the end of October.

McPake will have Deniz Mehmet available after he was replaced at half-time of last week’s defeat to Dundee United.

Dunfermline’s Deniz Mehmet collided with Louis Moult of Dundee United last week. Image: SNS.

Michael O’Halloran has also recovered after being substituted in the first half of that game but Ben Summers will once again miss out.

Defenders Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen are still “weeks away” from their return.

Whoever he has available, McPake knows how difficult it will be to be the team to inflict the first defeat on Ferguson’s Inverness.

James McPake on ‘respect for Inverness manager

“He was a top, top player and I really admire the job he’s done since he’s gone in there as well,” said McPake.

“Billy Dodds did a very good job as well, getting to a play-off final and the Scottish Cup final.

“They obviously had a poor start to this season and then they’ve not been beaten since Duncan’s come in, so the job he’s done is impressive.

“Am I surprised? No. If you look at the level he played at, I know that doesn’t mean a lot in terms of coaching or management credentials, but what it does mean is he’s worked under some top, top managers.

Ex Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson hails the travelling Inverness fans at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson hails the travelling Inverness fans at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

“He’s experienced big games and big occasions as a player and an assistant manager.

“So, I’ve got a lot of respect for the job he’s done.

“My focus is on myself and how we can influence the game as a coaching staff, and how our team can perform on the day.

“I know of him as a person because I played with Lee Carsley, who spent a lot of time with him at Everton, and Lee had a lot of respect for him, like I think everybody did in the game because he was a top, top player.”

Mehmet boost

A win for the Pars would take them level on point with fourth-placed Airdrie, though still with a game in hand to play.

That will take place on a week on Tuesday, days after the Scottish Cup tie versus Raith Rovers.

Having Mehmet back for those is a huge boost during a season so far of many injuries.

“He trained yesterday and he’s trained today,” added McPake. “He was concussed.

“There’s a standard guideline of 12 days or so, but if you dig deeper into that it’s symptomatic.

“We would never take a risk with any player no matter what the game was. We’d rather lose a game than risk a player.”

