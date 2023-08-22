St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean outlines role he sees for Newcastle starlet Jay Turner-Cooke

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean is hoping Newcastle United starlet, Jay Turner-Cooke, will successfully fill the box-to-box midfielder slot in his Perth team.

The 19-year-old, who is set to sign for Saints on a season-long loan, has been involved with Eddie Howe’s first team over the summer following a loan spell with Tranmere Rovers.

Turner-Cooke can play across the middle of the pitch, with number eight set to be his primary role with Saints.

“Jay has been involved with the Newcastle first team in pre-season,” said MacLean.

“He was in the squad against Rangers and got some game-time against Villareal.

“He’s got a really good pedigree and Newcastle have high hopes for him.

“He showed a real eagerness to come here. He’s hungry to come to Scotland and do well.

“Jay was with Tranmere for the second half of last season and played a dozen games or so, so he has a bit of first team experience under his belt already.

“He is a box-to-box midfielder who can also play off the side as well, so he will add something to the squad.

“We’re happy to get him and hopefully he does well here.”

Costelloe – a big, strong unit

Meanwhile, another loan recruit, Dara Costelloe, has already taken his chance to impress MacLean on the training ground after arriving a week ago.

“Dara’s got pace and power,” he said. “He’s a big, strong unit.

“He can certainly run – he’ll be up there with the fastest players we’ve got.

“He carries the ball well and makes good runs without the ball and can press as well.

“And he can finish off both feet.

“Hopefully he give us a bit of quality – whether that’s on either side or through the middle.

“Dara knows what it’s all about having had his first loan (at Bradford City) last season.

“The fact he’s played football Ireland is positive as well.

“He’s been at Burnley under Sean Dyche and Vincent Kompany, so he’s had a very good grounding.

“I think Scottish football will suit him.

“Hopefully he’ll be a good addition.”