St Johnstone line-up loan deal for Newcastle United starlet Jay Turner-Cooke

Newcastle United midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke is being lined up for a loan move to St Johnstone, Courier Sport understands.

The highly-rated 19-year-old was part of Eddie Howe’s first team squad in pre-season.

He scored the winner against Gateshead and was then included in the subsequent trip to America and friendly against Rangers, with the St James’ Park boss describing him as a “real talent”.

Newcastle now lead 2-3 with a goal from Jay Turner-Cooke#NUFC

The left-footed, attacking midfielder was sent on loan to Tranmere Rovers for the second half of last season, where he made 13 League Two appearances under Micky Mellon.

The middle of the park is an area Saints manager Steven MacLean is still looking to strengthen, despite already signing Matt Smith from MK Dons.

Austrian midfielder, Sven Sprangler, will get a McDiarmid Park trial this week.