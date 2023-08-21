Scott Brown bemoans ‘criminal’ goal for Raith Rovers to concede and opens up on ‘tough 8 weeks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Brown bemoans ‘criminal’ goal for Raith Rovers to concede and opens up on ‘tough 8 weeks’

The captain made his first start since the final game of last season in the defeat to Hibs in the Viaplay Cup.

By Craig Cairns
Captain Scott Brown made his return versus Hibs in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.
Scott Brown highlighted the positives from Raith Rovers’ cup exit at the hands of Hibs on Sunday but said a lack of concentration saw them punished by a good side.

The Stark’s Park captain made his first start since the final game of last season and performed well until he was replaced in the second half.

Brown has been missing due to a calf injury and the box-to-box midfielder led by example during his return at Easter Road.

Rovers took a while to get going in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup clash but went on to dominate much of the first half.

Raith Rovers’ Scott Brown is challenged by Hibs’ Elie Youan. Image: SNS.

After falling behind to Elie Youan’s goal, Rovers did well to equalise through Callum Smith before substitute Dylan Vente instantly restored Hibs’ lead.

Second goal ‘killed’ Raith Rovers’ momentum

“I felt we were unlucky not to get anything, but if you switch off against teams that have the quality they do then you get punished,” said Brown.

“It was two really silly goals. But if we keep playing like that in the league we’ll be okay.

“Losing the second goal so quickly after getting back into it was criminal. That killed our momentum.”

Hibs celebrate the opening goal versus Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“At times we had Hibs penned in and played some really nice stuff.

“If we keep playing like that in the Championship then we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the season.

“We’ve hit the post and had a few in the first half as well.

“But against top teams like Hibs you need to take your chances and keep your concentration at the other end.”

Scott Brown’s ‘tough 8 weeks’ on the sidelines

Brown made his return from the bench in the recent win over Morton then came through a bounce game in midweek before starting at Easter Road.

He has recovered after tearing his soleus, the endurance muscle in the calf, just a few days into pre-season.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown made his first start since last season. Image: SNS.

“This is my first game back this season,” added Brown. “The boys have done really well, I’ve been supporting them from the sidelines.

“We go to Dunfermline next and look to win that game and start climbing even higher in the Championship.

“It’s been a tough eight weeks. It’s been the longest injury I’ve had.

‘Itching’ to go

“So just to get 70 minutes against Hibs was great, I was blowing a bit at the end of it! But it was good to be back out there with the boys.

“It’s been a long time sitting on the sidelines itching to get ready to go.

“Fingers crossed we can build on that 70 minutes and get back in the team for 90 from now on.”

Rovers were reduced to 10 men late in the match when Liam Dick caught Vente in the face with his boot.

Liam Dick’s red card was harsh, according to Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown. Image: SNS.

“It was a wee bit harsh,” said Brown. “It was an accident. But the ref said that’s the new rules: if you catch someone on the face that high then he has to send you off.

“It’s just a bit harsh at that stage of the game when it was basically over.”

