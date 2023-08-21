Scott Brown bemoans ‘criminal’ goal for Raith Rovers to concede and opens up on ‘tough 8 weeks’

Scott Brown highlighted the positives from Raith Rovers’ cup exit at the hands of Hibs on Sunday but said a lack of concentration saw them punished by a good side.

The Stark’s Park captain made his first start since the final game of last season and performed well until he was replaced in the second half.

Brown has been missing due to a calf injury and the box-to-box midfielder led by example during his return at Easter Road.

Rovers took a while to get going in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup clash but went on to dominate much of the first half.

After falling behind to Elie Youan’s goal, Rovers did well to equalise through Callum Smith before substitute Dylan Vente instantly restored Hibs’ lead.

Second goal ‘killed’ Raith Rovers’ momentum

“I felt we were unlucky not to get anything, but if you switch off against teams that have the quality they do then you get punished,” said Brown.

“It was two really silly goals. But if we keep playing like that in the league we’ll be okay.

“Losing the second goal so quickly after getting back into it was criminal. That killed our momentum.”

“At times we had Hibs penned in and played some really nice stuff.

“If we keep playing like that in the Championship then we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the season.

“We’ve hit the post and had a few in the first half as well.

“But against top teams like Hibs you need to take your chances and keep your concentration at the other end.”

Scott Brown’s ‘tough 8 weeks’ on the sidelines

Brown made his return from the bench in the recent win over Morton then came through a bounce game in midweek before starting at Easter Road.

He has recovered after tearing his soleus, the endurance muscle in the calf, just a few days into pre-season.

“This is my first game back this season,” added Brown. “The boys have done really well, I’ve been supporting them from the sidelines.

“We go to Dunfermline next and look to win that game and start climbing even higher in the Championship.

“It’s been a tough eight weeks. It’s been the longest injury I’ve had.

‘Itching’ to go

“So just to get 70 minutes against Hibs was great, I was blowing a bit at the end of it! But it was good to be back out there with the boys.

“It’s been a long time sitting on the sidelines itching to get ready to go.

“Fingers crossed we can build on that 70 minutes and get back in the team for 90 from now on.”

Rovers were reduced to 10 men late in the match when Liam Dick caught Vente in the face with his boot.

“It was a wee bit harsh,” said Brown. “It was an accident. But the ref said that’s the new rules: if you catch someone on the face that high then he has to send you off.

“It’s just a bit harsh at that stage of the game when it was basically over.”