Inside new Kirkcaldy coffee shop with big plans for future

A new coffee shop has opened in Kirkcaldy – and it already has big plans for the future.

Couple O’ Mugs opened in the town’s Olympia Arcade this week.

The two Johns running the venture, John ‘Johno’ Murdoch-Paul and John Sullivan, already run “alternative living” store Public Image next door.

Their coffee shop menu caters for various tastes – from the ‘Johno’, one of their strongest coffees, to the ‘Fash’, a 12oz caramel latte.

There is also a range of cakes and cookies on offer.

High demand for cakes after Couple O’ Mugs opening in Kirkcaldy

Johno says the venture was a natural progression from Public Image, which opened in 2017.

He said: “It’s something we’ve wanted to do for ages but Covid slowed that down.

“But we are here now and we’ve been overwhelmed by the way Couple O’ Mugs has been received.

“In fact, we’ve already had to up our orders for cakes, such has been the demand.

“There’s been an upturn in small, independent businesses on this side of the town.

“We want to play a part of that expanding community of local businesses.

“We don’t see others as competition as the more cafes, bars and shops opening up, the better for everyone.”

Kirkcaldy coffee shop supports local suppliers

Couple O’ Mugs sources all its goods locally, including the Black Rock coffee, supplied by Burntisland’s Roasting Project, and milk from McQueens Dairies.

Johno said: “Our cakes are baked locally in Kinghorn and South Queensferry.

“Our tea is from Dunfermline and even our eco-friendly cups come from Cowdenbeath.

“We also get amazing soups made locally in Thornton and Kirkcaldy bistro Roots, and Seeds is also in important supplier.”

The two Johns are keen for the venue to become more than just a daytime destination with later openings on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

John said: “We’re offering a venue for those who want to go out but don’t want to go to the pub.

“Music is a big factor for both of us so we want Couple O’ Mugs to develop into a live venue too.

“We called in many favours to get the ex-Inspiral Carpets lead singer Tom Hingley to play, which was amazing.

“Fans got a chance to see him perform up close while others were content to enjoy the gig sat enjoying coffee and cake.

“But we also want be a venue for local musicians to come, as well as young bands looking to play live for the first time.

“We are also thinking of having comedians on – the possibilities are endless.”