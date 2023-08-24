Inside new Kirkcaldy coffee shop with big plans for future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside new Kirkcaldy coffee shop with big plans for future

Couple O' Mugs opened in the town's Olympia Arcade this week.

By Neil Henderson
John Sullivan (Left) and John Murdoch-Paul have opened the Couple O' Mugs cafe in Kirkcaldy.
John Sullivan (left) and John 'Johno' Murdoch-Paul have opened the Couple O' Mugs cafe in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A new coffee shop has opened in Kirkcaldy – and it already has big plans for the future.

The two Johns running the venture, John ‘Johno’ Murdoch-Paul and John Sullivan,  already run “alternative living” store Public Image next door.

Their coffee shop menu caters for various tastes – from the ‘Johno’, one of their strongest coffees, to the ‘Fash’, a 12oz caramel latte.

There is also a range of cakes and cookies on offer.

High demand for cakes after Couple O’ Mugs opening in Kirkcaldy

Johno says the venture was a natural progression from Public Image, which opened in 2017.

He said: “It’s something we’ve wanted to do for ages but Covid slowed that down.

“But we are here now and we’ve been overwhelmed by the way Couple O’ Mugs has been received.

“In fact, we’ve already had to up our orders for cakes, such has been the demand.

Just some of the ever changing cakes and cookies on offer each day at Kirkcaldy's newest coffee shop.
Cakes and cookies on offer. Image: Couple O’ Mugs Kirkcaldy
Couple O' Mugs coffee shop has opened up in Kirkcaldy's Olympia Arcade.
Couple O’ Mugs coffee shop has opened up in Kirkcaldy’s Olympia Arcade. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“There’s been an upturn in small, independent businesses on this side of the town.

“We want to play a part of that expanding community of local businesses.

“We don’t see others as competition as the more cafes, bars and shops opening up, the better for everyone.”

Kirkcaldy coffee shop supports local suppliers

Couple O’ Mugs sources all its goods locally, including the Black Rock coffee, supplied by Burntisland’s Roasting Project, and milk from McQueens Dairies.

Johno said: “Our cakes are baked locally in Kinghorn and South Queensferry.

“Our tea is from Dunfermline and even our eco-friendly cups come from Cowdenbeath.

“We also get amazing soups made locally in Thornton and Kirkcaldy bistro Roots, and Seeds is also in important supplier.”

The coffee machine at Couple O’ Mugs. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The two Johns are keen for the venue to become more than just a daytime destination with later openings on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

John said: “We’re offering a venue for those who want to go out but don’t want to go to the pub.

“Music is a big factor for both of us so we want Couple O’ Mugs to develop into a live venue too.

“We called in many favours to get the ex-Inspiral Carpets lead singer Tom Hingley to play, which was amazing.

It's hope the cafe can become a regular venue for live music.
It is hoped the cafe can become a regular venue for live music. Image: Couple O’ Mugs Kirkcaldy
Some of the cakes on offer at new Kirkcaldy coffee shop Couple O' Mugs in Olympia Arcade.
Demand for cakes has been high. Image: Couple O’ Mugs Kirkcaldy

“Fans got a chance to see him perform up close while others were content to enjoy the gig sat enjoying coffee and cake.

“But we also want be a venue for local musicians to come, as well as young bands looking to play live for the first time.

“We are also thinking of having comedians on – the possibilities are endless.”

