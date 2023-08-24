Bobby Linn opens up on life at Lochee United and plans for an Arbroath ‘away day’ as fan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Bobby Linn opens up on life at Lochee United and plans for an Arbroath ‘away day’ as fan

Linn is playing football with a smile after hanging up the boots on his senior career to join junior side Lochee.

By Ewan Smith
Bobby Linn now stars for Lochee United.
Bobby Linn is loving life at Lochee United. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media.

There are 80 minutes on the clock at Thomson Park and Bobby Linn has run his heart out to inspire Lochee United to another big win.

It’s already 7-1 Lochee and the game with Forfar United is done.

Linn, who still has plenty of fuel in the tank, is just inside his own half as Lochee set up a quick breakaway.

But as he hares down on goal, fleet-footed Linn is stopped in his tracks by the peep of the referee’s whistle.

Angered by a dodgy offside call and hungry for more goals, Linn protests furiously.

Bobby Linn still loves the game. Image: SNS

That one moment alone on Wednesday night, sums up just how much love Arbroath legend Linn still has for the game.

The mercurial winger will turn 38 in October but he has lost none of the qualities that make him such a special talent.

Pace? Still got it in abundance.

Trickery? He can turn on the magic in an instant.

Hunger? Linn plays the game with a permanent desire to get on the ball and make things happen.

Courier Sport watched Linn as he netted one and was an architect of four others in a 9-1 win over Forfar United.

Lochee United ambitions

Lochee have ambitions of getting into the Highland League.

Top of the Midlands League, they have won nine and drawn one. Their goal difference is +41 and Linn has nine strikes and 18 assists so far.

It’s easy to see why Linn is managing to play the full 90 minutes with a smile on his face – even if he was masking the pain of a wisdom tooth removal.

“I’ll never lose that love for the game,” said Linn, who left Arbroath in the summer after 10 years.

“I think I’ll still be running about looking for the ball when I’m in my 50s.

“That’s just the way I am.

 

“But yes, I’m definitely playing the game with a smile on my face. I’m loving it right now.

“I gave a lot to Arbroath and had 10 brilliant years but I had to be a bit selfish.

“I had to do what I felt was right for my family and right for my football.

“I’d love us to have a wee run in the Scottish Cup or to push for the title and get into the Highland League.”

“I’m at a club on my doorstep that is giving me a great chance to do what I love – play.

“We are setting high standards and have ambitions to win things.

“I’d love us to have a wee run in the Scottish Cup or to push for the title and get into the Highland League.

“Then you aren’t far off the pyramid system. You have to aim big.

“I’m coming to the latter stages of my career but there are young boys here who could absolutely make the step up and if I can help them I will.”

Linn’s partner Carly is heavily pregnant with their fourth child.

He’s due to welcome his first son into the world in two months’ time and can’t wait to be a dad again.

But despite his departure from Gayfield in the summer, he still feels part of the Arbroath family.

Bobby Linn planning away day bus trip to support Arbroath

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vowed ‘the door will always be open’ for Linn as he announced his retirement from senior football.

Since then. Linn has been back to star in Ricky Little’s testimonial, as a co-commentator and was a VIP guest at the Dundee United game.

Bobby Linn starred in Ricky Little’s testimonial earlier this year. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media.

He is already plotting an away day trip on the Arbroath TASC supporters’ bus in December.

And Linn has been heartened by the odd surprise visitor to Thomson Park.

“Quite a few Arbroath fans have come to watch me,” added Linn.

“The chairman Mike Caird even made an appearance a few weeks ago. He’d messaged me to say he may come and while I was warming up I spotted him in the crowd.

“I couldn’t believe it.

“That says a lot about him as a person that he made that effort.

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird has paid tribute to Bobby Linn. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird went to watch Bobby Linn play at Lochee United. Image: SNS

“The chairman has a lot of class but so too do Arbroath as a club. The way they handled my departure exemplifies that.

“That’s why it will always be special to me and why I will always go back.

“I went back to do commentary and to go on the pitch but I’m itching to get in with the fans and be part of the crowd.

“I’ve already told Fermer (chair of TASC supporters’ club) that I’m coming on an away day in December.

“I’ll have a pack of six Peronis that day and travel with them on the bus to watch Arbroath. I may even try to get back on the pitch!”

More from Football

Graeme Jones believes Jay Turner-Cooke will be a St Johnstone success.
Graeme Jones: Ex-St Johnstone striker talks up Newcastle starlet Jay Turner-Cooke and plans McDiarmid…
St Johnstone loan signing Jay Turner-Cooke. Image: Graeme Hart.
St Johnstone confirm Jay Turner-Cooke loan from Newcastle United
Tannadice and Dens Park
Extra blue badge parking for fans during Dundee football games after backlash
Scott Allan training for Arbroath FC
Dick Campbell sends Scott Allan off with Arbroath's best wishes as he completes Larne…
Logan Chalmers ahead of his second Ayr debut after joining on loan from Dundee United
What next for Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers after latest Ayr United loan switch?
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty wants to see confidence on display when Dundee take on Hearts as…
Sven Sprangler is on trial with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler 'looks the part' and 'likes to do the dirty…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean tells senior players they can leave
Queens Park goalie Callan McKenna.
RAB DOUGLAS: Queen's Park will give Dundee United a run for their money and…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and forward Callum Smith. Images: SNS.
Callum Smith reveals Ian Murray advice behind Raith Rovers scoring streak

Conversation