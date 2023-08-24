Bobby Linn opens up on life at Lochee United and plans for an Arbroath ‘away day’ as fan

There are 80 minutes on the clock at Thomson Park and Bobby Linn has run his heart out to inspire Lochee United to another big win.

It’s already 7-1 Lochee and the game with Forfar United is done.

Linn, who still has plenty of fuel in the tank, is just inside his own half as Lochee set up a quick breakaway.

But as he hares down on goal, fleet-footed Linn is stopped in his tracks by the peep of the referee’s whistle.

Angered by a dodgy offside call and hungry for more goals, Linn protests furiously.

That one moment alone on Wednesday night, sums up just how much love Arbroath legend Linn still has for the game.

The mercurial winger will turn 38 in October but he has lost none of the qualities that make him such a special talent.

Pace? Still got it in abundance.

Trickery? He can turn on the magic in an instant.

Hunger? Linn plays the game with a permanent desire to get on the ball and make things happen.

Courier Sport watched Linn as he netted one and was an architect of four others in a 9-1 win over Forfar United.

Lochee United ambitions

Bobby Linn > John McGinn@LocheeUnitedJFC v Forfar United for me tonight. pic.twitter.com/p1iUKCsfG5 — 𝐄𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 📝 (@ewansmithpr) August 23, 2023

Lochee have ambitions of getting into the Highland League.

Top of the Midlands League, they have won nine and drawn one. Their goal difference is +41 and Linn has nine strikes and 18 assists so far.

It’s easy to see why Linn is managing to play the full 90 minutes with a smile on his face – even if he was masking the pain of a wisdom tooth removal.

“I’ll never lose that love for the game,” said Linn, who left Arbroath in the summer after 10 years.

“I think I’ll still be running about looking for the ball when I’m in my 50s.

“That’s just the way I am.

“But yes, I’m definitely playing the game with a smile on my face. I’m loving it right now.

“I gave a lot to Arbroath and had 10 brilliant years but I had to be a bit selfish.

“I had to do what I felt was right for my family and right for my football.

“I’d love us to have a wee run in the Scottish Cup or to push for the title and get into the Highland League.”

“I’m at a club on my doorstep that is giving me a great chance to do what I love – play.

“We are setting high standards and have ambitions to win things.

“Then you aren’t far off the pyramid system. You have to aim big.

“I’m coming to the latter stages of my career but there are young boys here who could absolutely make the step up and if I can help them I will.”

Linn’s partner Carly is heavily pregnant with their fourth child.

He’s due to welcome his first son into the world in two months’ time and can’t wait to be a dad again.

But despite his departure from Gayfield in the summer, he still feels part of the Arbroath family.

Bobby Linn planning away day bus trip to support Arbroath

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vowed ‘the door will always be open’ for Linn as he announced his retirement from senior football.

Since then. Linn has been back to star in Ricky Little’s testimonial, as a co-commentator and was a VIP guest at the Dundee United game.

He is already plotting an away day trip on the Arbroath TASC supporters’ bus in December.

And Linn has been heartened by the odd surprise visitor to Thomson Park.

“Quite a few Arbroath fans have come to watch me,” added Linn.

“The chairman Mike Caird even made an appearance a few weeks ago. He’d messaged me to say he may come and while I was warming up I spotted him in the crowd.

“I couldn’t believe it.

“That says a lot about him as a person that he made that effort.

“The chairman has a lot of class but so too do Arbroath as a club. The way they handled my departure exemplifies that.

“That’s why it will always be special to me and why I will always go back.

“I went back to do commentary and to go on the pitch but I’m itching to get in with the fans and be part of the crowd.

“I’ve already told Fermer (chair of TASC supporters’ club) that I’m coming on an away day in December.

“I’ll have a pack of six Peronis that day and travel with them on the bus to watch Arbroath. I may even try to get back on the pitch!”