Dick Campbell says Arbroath legend Bobby Linn is ‘biggest impact player’ he’s had in 36-year coaching career

Arbroath boss Campbell paid tribute to Linn as he reveals Angus club couldn't talk winger into penning new deal.

By Ewan Smith
Dick Campbell has praised Bobby Linn. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell has told Bobby Linn he’ll always be welcome back at Arbroath after the winger’s decision to end his senior career.

Linn called time on his 20 years in the senior game with Dundee, Peterhead, Morton, East Fife and Arbroath earlier this week.

That came after Linn turned down Arbroath’s offer of a one-year deal, ending a glittering ten-year spell at the Gayfield side.

And while Campbell now has to prepare Lichties for life after Linn, he has given the Dundee-born star a glowing reference.

Dick Campbell says Bobby Linn will always be welcome back at Arbroath. Image: SNS

“In 36 years of coaching I’m not sure if there’s a player has made a bigger impact than Bobby Linn,” said Campbell.

“He has to be right up there.

“What a player he has been for Arbroath and what a human being he is.

“The fans love him, his team-mates love him and I love him.

“He was with the club for ten years and he absolutely earned his testimonial last year.

“I had him for most of those and knew who he was before I came here. I’ve always had a lot of respect for him.

“We made him an offer to stay. We wanted to keep him here but ultimately he decided he wanted to move on.

“Sometimes in life you make some really difficult decisions and this won’t have been easy.

“I’ll miss him, that’s for sure.

“Bobby can walk through the front door at Arbroath any time and he’ll be welcomed with open arms.”

