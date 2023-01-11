Door not shut on Adam Montgomery return from Celtic as Tony Gallacher and Callum Booth fight for St Johnstone left-back start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has challenged Tony Gallacher and Callum Booth to claim Adam Montgomery’s left wing-back place.

But the door hasn’t yet been shut on the Celtic player returning to McDiarmid Park to see out the Premiership season in Perth.

Montgomery’s short-term loan with Saints is over and the Scotland under-21 international is now back training with the league leaders.

And, as things stand, Davidson has two men fighting for one spot rather than three.

Praise for Montgomery

“With Adam, we’re in the position where we’ve got Callum and Tony back fully fit and raring to go,” he said.

“We had to bring Adam in due to their long-term injuries.

“Adam did really well for us. He’s a great boy and a great character.

“He got better and better and big thanks to him.

“Now we’ve got Callum and Tony fighting for a starting position.

“It’s up to them. That goes for the whole team.”

Davidson added: “Things can change.

“I get asked about players and I’d never say a 100% ‘yes’ or ‘no’ as to whether somebody might come back or somebody might leave.

“There are always moving pieces and we need to be ready for when things happen.”

Gallacher was a St Johnstone starter against Aberdeen on Saturday for the first time since breaking a leg last year.

“With Tony, he gives you defensive solidity,” said Davidson. “I’ve got no issues with that.

“Now what we’ll ask of him is a little bit more going forward.”

Liam Gordon hamstring injury

Meanwhile, Davidson revealed that captain Liam Gordon has been carrying a muscle injury in recent weeks and is a doubt for this weekend’s clash with Livingston.

“Liam’s been struggling a wee bit with a hamstring,” he said.

“He’s basically been playing through a tight hamstring for the last few games.

“We need to make sure we get to the bottom of it and make sure he’s 100%.

“We’ve had him scanned and we’ll get the results this week.

“He’s probably 50/50 for Saturday.”