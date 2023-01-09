Tony Gallacher: Returning star insists St Johnstone ‘can do good things’ this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Gallacher: Returning star insists St Johnstone ‘can do good things’ this season

By Sean Hamilton
January 9 2023, 7.00am
Tony Gallacher at Hibs earlier this season. Image: SNS
Tony Gallacher at Hibs earlier this season. Image: SNS

Tony Gallacher was as frustrated as everyone at St Johnstone after their loss to Aberdeen.

But the young defender couldn’t hide his relief over picking up his first start in nine months.

Gallacher broke his leg in a clash with Livingston in April 2021 – and has spent months battling back to full fitness.

A pair of substitute appearances in October didn’t turn into anything more.

So he enjoyed getting the nod at Pittodrie – and hopes after a solid left back showing to put together a confidence-boosting run in the team.

“On a personal note it was great to get a start,” said Gallacher.

It has taken six months for Tony Gallacher to recover from leg break.
It has taken six months for Tony Gallacher to recover from leg break. Images: SNS

“It’s been a long time coming. I think it was the first or second of April when I broke my leg, so it’s been a long time coming.

“But I’m glad the manager has the confidence to put me in, for the full game too, so hopefully I can get a good run, build up confidence and get familiar with it again.

“When you’re watching as a footballer it’s tough, you want to be involved with your teammates.

“So going out, being in front of the fans, you can hear them in the background, that’s what you want to do every weekend.

“When the boys found out the team in the last few days they’ve been coming up, patting me on the back, saying it’s good to have me back, so we’ve got a good team unit that way.”

Gallacher survived the personnel and tactical changes that followed Aberdeen’s opener but couldn’t do anything the turn the game back in Saints’ favour.

Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes outjumps Gallacher to nod the Dons two goals agaid against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

And he felt – like his manager – that the Perth side were just starting to impose themselves on the contest when they fell behind.

He explained: “By the time the first goal went in I thought we were playing in a way Aberdeen didn’t have many answers to.

“At that point in the game I was thinking we could nick something off a break for Mayzo in behind.

“But when you give a goal away like the one we gave away it’s hard to come back at a ground like Pittodrie, so we made it hard for ourselves at the end.

“The Aberdeen fans were maybe getting a bit restless too. And that wasn’t part of the game plan as such, but when home fans get on their team’s back it creates pressure for them and encourages us.

“The way we played forced their fans to get frustrated with them but, as I said, when you concede soft goals it makes it difficult.

“With the way we pressed, we managed to disrupt their play a bit more in the second half than we did in the first half.

“We didn’t create as many clear cut chances as we would have wanted but we kept the ball better.

“But when you come to a place like this you need to take your chances and prevent the opposition from getting the kind of goals they did on Saturday.”

‘Good things’ can be achieved by St Johnstone

Gallacher’s attention has quickly shifted to helping Saints arrest their four-game losing streak.

And he believes it’s something he and his team-mates are more than capable of accomplishing before once again climbing the table.

“You’ve got Celtic and Rangers but then below that, if you go and win a couple of games you can be right up there in amongst the fight for third place and fourth place,” he said.

“The last few results haven’t been ideal but we’ve got a good enough squad, good depth in a squad and good enough players to kick on and get back in the form we were in before the break.

“With the squad we’ve got, I believe we can do good things between now and the end of the season.”

