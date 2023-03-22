The isolated teenagers given a new lease of life by a Fife park employability programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The isolated teenagers given a new lease of life by a Fife park employability programme

By Debbie Clarke
Andrew Russell (left) and Kieran Coull have been taking part in the pilot employability programme for teenagers in North East Fife. Image: Paul Reid
Andrew Russell (left) and Kieran Coull have been taking part in the pilot employability programme for teenagers in North East Fife. Image: Paul Reid

Isolated teenagers have been given a new lease of life thanks to an employability programme in North East Fife.

Andrew Russell, from Leuchars, is one of seven participants who has benefitted from taking part in the 10-week scheme based at the cafe in Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews.

The 20-year-old has been attending sessions at the cafe every Tuesday as part of the pilot initiative for teens in North East Fife who were struggling to access education and employment through traditional means.

Andrew’s mum Jillian praised the programme and said it had given her son, who has additional support needs, ‘something to get up for’.

Andrew Russell, who has been taking part in the pilot programme, with his mum Jillian Russell outside the Craigtoun cafe. Image: Paul Reid

She said Andrew, who has autism, ADHD and learning difficulties, is quite isolated.

Teenager Andrew learned new skills

But she said the scheme has encouraged him to leave the house.

“The course has been marvellous and so good for Andrew,” Jillian explained.

“It has given him something to get up for and he so looked forward to coming every week.

“He is so isolated and he finds things really difficult, but because he knew some of the other young people on the programme that was a big help.

“Andrew has picked up a lot of new cooking skills, making meals as well as home baking, which has been great!”

Jillian hopes the programme will be able to continue, if more funding can be secured.

She added: “It gives young people new skills and it has been good for Andrew socially as he doesn’t have that many friends.

“Hopefully he will keep in touch with Kieran, who did the course with him.

“If the scheme was to continue, I can definitely see him doing it again.”

Benefits of the pilot programme

Andrew left Madras College in 2019 and went on to study rural skills and greenkeeping courses at Scotland’s Rural College’s (SRUC) Elmwood campus.

A worker at Families First – which works with children and young people with additional support needs and their families – told his mum about the scheme and he really wanted to get involved.

He said: “I have been learning how to cook different meals like burgers, curry, a breakfast brunch as well as desserts like brownies and traybakes.

“I also got to hang out with my friends.”

Andrew Russell, pictured inside the cafe at Craigtoun Country Park, has been one of the participants in the pilot employability programme. Image: Paul Reid

He added: “I enjoyed the programme because I was just able to be myself and it gave me the confidence to do more things than I would normally.

“I would love the programme to continue.”

What does the pilot programme offer?

Friends of Craigtoun secured funding for the initiative which it launched with Helm Training and Families First in January this year.

As well as equipping them with skills for college or employment, the programme gave  young people a confidence boost, helping them to speak confidently in a group, and improved their mental health and wellbeing.

Michelle Dowdles, Helm training instructor, said: “A lot of the young people taking part don’t engage in school.

Helm Instructor Michelle Dowdles. Image: Paul Reid

“A mum of one of the girls was saying her attendance at school went down after the pandemic but this programme has given her a new lease of life.

“It’s not just learning life skills, it’s helped them to make new friends as well because a lot of them are isolated in their homes and sitting playing computer games.

“Many also have ADHD and autism, so to see them coming out of their routine to speak to people has been amazing.”

Michelle has seen a big difference in the participants since they started the scheme.

“Many of the participants were closed off, had hoods up and wouldn’t make eye contact on week one,” she said

“But by week ten, they are willing to speak confidently in a group, they’ve made bonds with other students and learned a new skill set they can take into everyday life.

“The programme has been really rewarding and I don’t want it to end.”

