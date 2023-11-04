How Taste Perthshire family members run their business without falling out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

How Taste Perthshire family members run their business without falling out

What's it like to work with your family? The hard-working Maclellans from Bankfoot share stories from behind the scenes at staple A9 stop Taste Perthshire.

Calum, Jane, Brodie and Connor MacLellan at Taste Perthshire.
Calum, Jane, Brodie and Connor MacLellan at Taste Perthshire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Most TV shows depicting life within a family-run business are equal parts glamour and drama. With a bit of crime thrown in.

But the family behind Taste Perthshire – a shop and restaurant in Bankfoot near Perth – couldn’t differ more from the characters we see in Succession or Keeping up with the Kardashians.

The business, owned by childhood sweethearts Jane and Calum MacLellan, has been a staple all-round stop on the A9 for years.

The husband and wife team took full ownership of Taste Perthshire in May 2015, having purchased it from Jane’s aunt and uncle, Wilson and Catriona Girvan.

And now, with their two sons Connor and Brodie on board and a renewed focus on growth, it is quickly going from strength to strength.

We caught up with the family to find out what it’s really like to work with each other.

Taste Perthshire.
Taste Perthshire is popular with locals. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Connor, 28, joined Taste Perthshire last summer after six years travelling the world in the yachting industry.

Younger brother Brodie, 25, joined just six months ago, after a similar four-year career on private boats.

They work in the business development side of the company with a focus on growing it.

The brothers, who attended Pitlochry High School until S4 and then Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy until S6, live together in Edinburgh.

Have they always known they wanted to work in the family business?

Connor, of Taste Perthshire, during his boating career.
Connor during his boating career.

Connor, who studied sports science at Stirling University, said: “I think it was an expectation from ourselves for ourselves that we would probably end up working in the business and it was always an exciting prospect.

“Working on the boats was hard but rewarding work, so I stuck at that for a number of years.

“But in my late twenties I wanted to come back and get a grounding back home again.

“Then the opportunity arose to come and help mum and dad with the business, so it felt like a win-win for everyone.”

Brodie said: “When I studied business at Napier University I always had an interest in entrepreneurship and I always looked up to dad in that regard.

“I did have an expectation to be involved in the business some way down the line.”

‘There’s no brother rivalry – not yet!’

Sister Riona, 23, who is currently working on private boats abroad (there is theme here) also has ambitions to join the family business one day.

When I ask how the family works together without jeopardising their relationships, Conor says it is a matter of setting boundaries.

He said: “At the start, we acknowledged we would be working in close proximity to one another.

“We decided that work is work and we would try to leave it at the door.

“And it has worked out really well.

“Everyone knows everyone’s strengths, and who would be good at what job.

“We are able to easily delegate using that foundation of knowledge.

“We all trust each other as well.”

Connor and Brodie add some decorations to the centre piece Christmas tree at Taste Perthshire.
Connor and Brodie add some decorations to the centre piece Christmas tree at Taste Perthshire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Brodie said: “Me and Conor have always spent a lot of time together, we have always had the same friend group.

“So not much changed in terms of seeing each other all the time.”

He added that they complement each other well. “We are very different. Conor is analytical, whereas I’m more of a people person.

“There is no brother rivalry. I don’t think we’ve locked horns. Not yet!”

Family also run luxury Perthshire lodge

It is clear that Calum and Jane, who met at 16 and have been married for more than 30 years, are happy to have their boys home.

Calum, 57, said: “It can be intense and is not necessarily easy, but the mechanics have worked fine for us.

“I think that comes down to the four of us having respect for each other and our space and we have our own roles.”

Working together is not a foreign concept for the family, who also run the luxury 15-bedroom Craigmhor Lodge in Pitlochry.

Jane, 55, says the kids were brought up to muck in.

Calum and Jane of Taste Perthshire.
The couple took full ownership of Taste Perthshire in 2015. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She said: “When they were at an age where they could help, it was great for them to be there to say hello to guests and show them in.

“It was very good for their social skills, none of them are shy.

“I think that is a good sign in today’s environment because so many children don’t have social skills.

“It was important to me they were around hospitality from a young age.”

When the kids were growing up, Jane managed the guest house while Calum focused on Taste Perthshire.

Balancing parenthood with running a business

She says that running the lodge – also the family home – meant she could spend more time with the children.

She said: “I was very fortunate to be home when the kids were coming in from school.

“I would have pancakes ready for them coming in.”

Calum added: “When you put your mind to it like Jane did, it is very workable and manageable to work family life around a guesthouse business.”

Enjoying hot chocolate during a skiing holiday in France.

The company, which employs more than 50 people, has worked hard to develop a team of longstanding staff.

Indeed, some have worked at the business since before Brodie was born.

Conor said: “There are people there who knew mum when she was pregnant with Brodie.

“It is a proper nice extended family culture.”

Growing the Taste Perthshire business

Now that Connor and Brodie have come on board, Calum says the company is in a much stronger position to expand.

It has been a busy period for Taste Perthshire as it has implemented new amenities, including a fuel station, electric vehicle charging points, a new playpark, a wider restaurant offering and a larger takeaway service.

Brodie and Connor in Arisaig Bay on the west coast of Scotland.
Brodie and Connor in Arisaig Bay on the west coast of Scotland.

Calum said: “Presently it is about the business, developing more fully and progressing opportunities.

“The children have taken on a lot of the stuff we were doing before.

He jokes: “Basically, Jane and I do less. ”

Looking forward, they have plans to implement a “boutique alfresco dining experience” for customers with outdoor pods.

The family outside Taste Perthshire.
Taste Perthshire is always growing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Christmas is coming to Taste Perthshire

For now, though, the family is busy preparing for the festive season.

When we catch up, Jane has just finished decorating the candy-cane themed Christmas tree in the restaurant.

The Christmas Shop, which opens its doors every October, has also been a flurry of activity.

Calum shows me a picture of the stunning Christmas tree on his phone.

Jane summed it all up when she said: “You just never know what the day is going to bring.

“It’s very diverse.

“But it is nice to have the boys here and make the business grow – and it is growing all the time”.

More from Perth & Kinross

Unison school staff striking in Dundee.
Tayside and Fife school strikes suspended as Unison considers new deal
Pete Wishart MP in July at public meeting to discuss Taymouth Castle concerns. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Reaction in full as Taymouth Castle tycoons hold talks with Kenmore residents
Kenmore Hotel and village shop timeline revealed as Taymouth tycoons meet locals
Diversity at Perth and Kinross Foodbank with project manager Lori Hughes (left) and volunteer Lynn-Marie Neil.
Dance act Diversity visit Perth foodbank ahead of Fair City show
From left to right: Craig Burnett, owner of The Bee's Flower Shop, and The Bee's Flower Shop.
Perth couple making just £150 a WEEK from gift shop make heartfelt plea for…
A9 overturn caravan Auchterarder
Overturned caravan causing delays on A9 in Perthshire
Alexander Forrester and Inveralmond Retail Park.
Dealers caught with £12,000 of cannabis and cocaine at Perth retail park
Missing stag from Perthshire wildlife centre
Thousands raised for Perthshire wildlife park as hunt for escaped stag continues
Suzanne Gillman will be sentenced later.
Dundee shop worker benefits cheat argues there are 'truly exceptional circumstances' to keep her…
South Inch Car Park.
Council decision to change Perth car park to pay and display 'bad' for city…
3

Conversation