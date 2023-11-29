Road Test: Honda ZR-V shines on journey into the Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road Test: Honda ZR-V shines on journey into the Cairngorms

Our motoring writer took Honda's classy hybrid SUV on a tour of Speyside.

The Honda ZR-V looking across the valley to Aviemore. Image: Jack McKeown
The Honda ZR-V looking across the valley to Aviemore. Image: Jack McKeown
By Jack McKeown

The Honda ZR-V is a smart looking, practical and efficient SUV.

Sitting at the centre of Honda’s SUV line-up, it’s sandwiched by the smaller HR-V and larger CR-V.

That puts it square in the mid-size SUV segment, probably the most popular class of vehicle in the UK. It will be trying to tempt buyers away from excellent and established models including the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage, Ford Kuga and Hyundai Tucson.

So it had better be good if it’s going to succeed. My first impressions were positive. It’s a smart looking car, well-proportioned and with some nice details to hold the eye.

The Honda ZR-V is a smart looking SUV. Image: Honda.

Under the bonnet is a 2.0 litre petrol engine that’s assisted by a battery and electric motors on the front axle.

Paired together, they generate a healthy 181bhp, enough to shift the Honda from a standstill to 62mph in 8.0 seconds. Official fuel economy is an excellent 48.7mpg.

Speyside drive

My week with the Honda ZR-V coincided with our plan to walk the Speyside Way. The Honda transported us from Dundee to Buckie – a journey of nearly three hours.

With most hybrids the engine drives the wheels with the electric motors offering a bit of assistance. Honda has flipped that formula. Instead the electric motors do most of the work, with the engine acting as a generator, keeping the battery charged up.

Sounds complicated? In practice the car takes car of everything and all you need to do is get in and start driving.

Our road tester took the Honda ZR-V deep into the Cairngorm Mountains. Image: Jack McKeown.

The journey from Dundee to the far side of Aberdeenshire is long and beautiful. Rain lashed down for much of my journey, turning to snow over the high pass near Dalwhinnie and going past the Lecht ski centre.

The Honda doesn’t have four-wheel drive but it felt sure footed and the high-up driving position gave a clear view of the road ahead, even with the wipers working overtime.

The road is undulating, with lots of steep ascents. That’s not a good formula for fuel economy, yet the ZR-V returned 44mpg over the course of the journey, which is within touching distance of its official figure. On flatter, straighter road 50mpg should be achievable.

Ride quality is decent and the ZR-V handles well, with good levels of grip and precise steering. It’s not quite as refined as the superb Mazda CX-5 but nor is external noise too intrusive either.

Smart interior

The Honda ZR-V’s interior is a pleasant place to be. There’s a clean, uncluttered dashboard layout with easy-to-use buttons for the most common functions. Rivals such as the Seat Ateca and Skoda Karoq make you use a touchscreen to adjust the heat and fan settings, which is tricky to do when you’re driving.

The interior is well laid out and easy to use. Image: Honda.

There’s enough space for four adults. At 380 litres the boot is – on paper – smaller than many rivals. I found it much more generous than that figure suggests, however, with a flat, rectangular load space and plenty of height for large items.

Those needing more space might want to look at the Skoda Karoq or Mazda CX-5, both of which have bigger interiors.

Prices

Prices for the ZR-V start at a little over £39,000 for an entry level car. It doesn’t cost too much extra to upgrade to mid-spec Sport trim or the range topping Advance model, and it’s probably worth it to bag the extra kit.

My test car came with Advance trim and its niceties included heated seats in the front and rear, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, Bose stereo, wireless phone charging and smart headlights. These angle round corners so you can see better around bends and automatically adjust high beam so you don’t dazzle other road users.

The boot is a good size. Image: Honda.

There’s a lot to like about the Honda ZR-V. Looks, practicality and economy are all on its side. Honda has been at or near the top of every manufacturer reliability survey for decades, so I’d expect the ZR-V to offer years of trouble free motoring as well.

In fact, the Honda ZR-V’s greatest rival might come from within its own stable. The latest Honda Civic is a superb car, with many of the same attributes as the ZR-V at a lower price point.

If you’re not wedded to the high driving position of an SUV it’s well worth taking one for a test drive.

The Honda’s perfect for Scotland’s rugged scenery. Image: Jack McKeown

 

Facts

Price: £42,895

0-62mph: 8 seconds

Top speed: 108mph

Economy: 48.7mpg

CO2 emissions: 132g/km

