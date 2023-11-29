‘New generation’ of Dundee figure skaters go for gold in British Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘New generation’ of Dundee figure skaters go for gold in British Championships

Nine competitors will take to the ice this week aiming to bring home medals.

By George Cran
Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby perform for GB at the European Figure Skating Championships in Finland. Image: AP
Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby perform for GB at the European Figure Skating Championships in Finland. Image: AP

Dundee figure skaters are targeting medals at the British Championships this week.

There will be nine from the City of Discovery competing in Sheffield bidding to maintain the success that stretches back over a decade.

There is now, though, a change in focus for Dundee coaches Simon and Debi Briggs – it will be the first time since 2011 that the Ladies Senior champion won’t hail from the Dundee Ice Arena.

Natasha McKay won her sixth title last year but has since retired with Danielle Harrison, Karly Robertson and Jenna McCorkell all winning the title while training out of Dundee.

But there will be no Dundonian competitor this time around.

Instead, Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby are targeting their third straight pairs gold medal.

Dundee figure skaters (from left) left to right Kyle McLeod, Lucy Hay, Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby at the international Tayside Trophy. Image: Ice Dundee.
Dundee figure skaters (from left) left to right Kyle McLeod, Lucy Hay, Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby are all competing at the British Championships this week. Image: Ice Dundee.

And in the junior and basic novice sections, Lucy Hay and Kyle McLeod and Emily Thomson and Callum Gilchrist are going for medals too.

New generation

“It’s exciting. It’s surprising how quickly the year has come around but our preparation has been good and we’re hoping for some success,” GB coach Simon Briggs told Courier Sport.

“We are looking to win three pairs championships this year, our focus is very much on pairs skating right now.

“Ideally we’d like to wipe the board with pairs events down there. And we hope one of our very good youngsters in the advanced novice will medal as well.

“We had the senior ladies champions for years but they have now retired and we are now starting the new generation.

“This will be the first year Dundee has not had the senior ladies champion since 2011.

Dundee figure skater Natasha McKay celebrates her sixth British title with coach Simon Briggs. Image: Ice Dundee.

“It will be strange not competing in that. We’ve often had one, two and three as well.

“But these things come to an end and it will be different but our focus is now on pairs skating and trying to build to 2026 (Winter Olympics).

“The junior team will hopefully qualify for World Championships and the senior team hopefully for European and World Championships this year as well.”

Also competing in the single events are Emma Lyons, who won bronze in the junior ladies last year with Thomson and Gilchrist joined by Eloisa Merino Sola and Mia Craig in the advanced novice event.

That gets under way on Thursday along with the junior competitions.

The pairs and singles takes place on Saturday and Sunday in Sheffield.

