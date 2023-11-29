Fundraising friends splash Arbroath charity cash after setting up new group in wake of RNLI row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Fundraising friends splash Arbroath charity cash after setting up new group in wake of RNLI row

The group is made up of former Arbroath RNLI Guild members who resigned following the furore over a replacement town lifeboat.

By Graham Brown
The fundraising group hand over cheques to representatives of the four charities. Image: Wallace Ferrier
The fundraising group hand over cheques to representatives of the four charities. Image: Wallace Ferrier

Arbroath charities have landed an early Christmas boost from the dedicated fundraisers who ditched the RNLI in the row over a replacement town lifeboat.

Almost the entire RNLI Guild resigned this summer.

It followed the decision to remove Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat when the current vessel is retired.

But the fundraisers vowed to keep up their good work and raised £2,000 from their first event as a new group.

Four good causes benefit

The proceeds of the successful quiz night has been split between four causes.

Angus Toy Appeal, Arbroath Community Trust cafe, mental health charity Reach Across and Arbroath Connections dementia group each received £500.

“The sum of £2,000 from the quiz was an amazing amount.

“It would previously have gone to the RNLI but because of the sad events around the lifeboat it’s now gone to four very worthy causes,” said the fundraising friends.

Arbroath RNLI Guild protest
Arbroath RNLI Guild members protested against the RNLI decision. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The groups were all at the handover to receive the money and were delighted with it.

“They gave us an insight into the work they also do as volunteers so we were happy to have chosen them to receive the funds.”

Guild collapse

The lifeboat controversy led to a crew split and the loss of many long-serving volunteers.

Those included more than 20 Guild members who raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the charity.

Among them was long-serving Guild president Mo Morrison.

Earlier this year she received a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours for her dedication over more than 30 years.

Meanwhile, the RNLI is progressing its plans to put an Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable on permanent station at Arbroath.

In April, the outcome of an RNLI lifesaving review saw Broughty Ferry allocated a Shannon-class all-weather boat.

Arbroath was previously told the £2.5 million jet-powered craft would be coming to the 220-year-old Angus station.

The charity dismissed operations manager Alex Smith following his outspoken criticism of the decision.

He said the Atlantic 85 is not suited to operations in the open seas off Arbroath.

The local crew has been carrying out familiarisation trials with the RIB since the summer.

The RNLI has repeatedly rejected suggestions the removal of all-weather capability is a downgrade for Arbroath.

It says an Atlantic 85 in Arbroath and Shannon-class lifeboats at Montrose and the Ferry will enhance lifesaving cover.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Police officers in Angus are being assaulted. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Anger as 'abhorrent' violence against emergency workers rises in Angus
Kirriemuir councillor Ronnie Proctor has renewed a call for action to reinvigorate the Hooks Hotel building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fresh call for action over eyesore Kirriemuir hotel
Domino's could be moving in to an empty shop on the corner of High Street and Station Road. Image: Google
Carnoustie Domino's planning bid lodged
Vandals target Montrose Christmas tree for sixth consecutive year
Montrose Christmas tree vandalised for SIXTH year running as police hunt early morning yobs
Bailey Pert (centre) celebrates scoring for St Johnstone B against Fraserburgh last year. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
St Johnstone youth player caught drug-driving outside Dens Park
yellow warning for snow
Warning for snow and ice in parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife
The A90 northbound near Brechin
Disruption ahead as roadworks set to begin on A90 near Brechin
Jim and Pam Forbes from Tayport celebrate their 2017 win. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife's lottery winners: How much they scooped and how they spent new…
Large numbers of dogs are being treated by vets for parvovirus. Image: Shutterstock
Parvovirus outbreak among Tayside dogs worsens as vet reveals worst-affected areas
Arriving in style! Image: Paul Reid
Pictures as Carnoustie lights up for Christmas

Conversation