Fundraising friends splash Arbroath charity cash after setting up new group in wake of RNLI row

Arbroath charities have landed an early Christmas boost from the dedicated fundraisers who ditched the RNLI in the row over a replacement town lifeboat.

Almost the entire RNLI Guild resigned this summer.

It followed the decision to remove Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat when the current vessel is retired.

But the fundraisers vowed to keep up their good work and raised £2,000 from their first event as a new group.

Four good causes benefit

The proceeds of the successful quiz night has been split between four causes.

Angus Toy Appeal, Arbroath Community Trust cafe, mental health charity Reach Across and Arbroath Connections dementia group each received £500.

“The sum of £2,000 from the quiz was an amazing amount.

“It would previously have gone to the RNLI but because of the sad events around the lifeboat it’s now gone to four very worthy causes,” said the fundraising friends.

“The groups were all at the handover to receive the money and were delighted with it.

“They gave us an insight into the work they also do as volunteers so we were happy to have chosen them to receive the funds.”

Guild collapse

The lifeboat controversy led to a crew split and the loss of many long-serving volunteers.

Those included more than 20 Guild members who raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the charity.

Among them was long-serving Guild president Mo Morrison.

Earlier this year she received a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours for her dedication over more than 30 years.

Meanwhile, the RNLI is progressing its plans to put an Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable on permanent station at Arbroath.

In April, the outcome of an RNLI lifesaving review saw Broughty Ferry allocated a Shannon-class all-weather boat.

Arbroath was previously told the £2.5 million jet-powered craft would be coming to the 220-year-old Angus station.

The charity dismissed operations manager Alex Smith following his outspoken criticism of the decision.

He said the Atlantic 85 is not suited to operations in the open seas off Arbroath.

The local crew has been carrying out familiarisation trials with the RIB since the summer.

The RNLI has repeatedly rejected suggestions the removal of all-weather capability is a downgrade for Arbroath.

It says an Atlantic 85 in Arbroath and Shannon-class lifeboats at Montrose and the Ferry will enhance lifesaving cover.