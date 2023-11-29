Well-off Fife pensioners urged to consider donating winter fuel payment to help poorer families stay warm

Well-off Fife pensioners are being urged to consider donating their winter fuel payments to help people in crisis stay warm this winter.

Older people receive up to £600 towards higher fuel bills during the colder months.

However, ahead of another energy price hike in January, two Fife charities have joined forces to appeal for donations for families living in poverty.

Greener Kirkcaldy and St Andrews Environmental Network are asking those who can afford to heat their homes without the extra Government payment to think about helping other households.

They say £20 can buy a halogen heater and £50 can heat a family’s home for a week.

The organisations will use any money collected to buy items such as low-energy electric blankets, thermal curtains, draught-proofing and fuel support.

Last year, the charities assisted more than 4,000 households across Fife.

Online donations as demand reaches unprecedented levels

They have launched an online donations page as part of their new Help Fuel Fife Folk campaign.

And anyone can contribute.

Greener Kirkcaldy energy advice team leader Michael Hildrew said they were experiencing unprecedented demand.

“The cost-of-living crisis and high energy prices mean many households face a very real choice between heating their home and eating hot meals this winter.

“Living in a cold home can cause serious problems for people’s physical and mental health.

“Children and older people are particularly vulnerable.

“Supporting our appeal will help us do even more. I’d encourage anyone who can afford to help to make a donation.”

How to donate

Greener Kirkcaldy and St Andrews Environmental Network work to help people stay warm and save energy and money.

They visit people in their own homes and provide free energy advice.

Actions include installing thermal curtains, reflective radiator panels and LED lightbulbs.

They also provide electric throws, which allows people to turn their heating down.

Donations can be made via Greener Kirkcaldy’s website or by calling 01592 858458.