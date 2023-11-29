No smoke alarms in half of all house fires in Perth and Kinross despite law change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

No smoke alarms in half of all house fires in Perth and Kinross despite law change

Accidental house fires hit a four-year high, but Perth and Kinross fire chiefs say many residents are failing to heed the law on smoke detectors

By Morag Lindsay
Roof of a house fully ablaze
House fires are on the rise in Perth and Kinross, but what about smoke detectors? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Half of all house fires in Perth and Kinross are happening in properties with no smoke detectors.

It comes as accidental house fires in the area hit their highest level in four years.

And the shock figures have emerged almost two years after interlinked smoke and heat alarms became a legal requirement in Scotland.

Perth and Kinross fire chiefs say crews dealt with 56 accidental house fires in the first six months of 2023.

Two people died, and 11 casualties were recorded.

Smoke alarms were fitted in 28 cases.

But only 22 of them gave early warnings.

Three firefighters in masks with oxygen cylinders huddled together talking outside a property
The figures show Perth and Kinross house fires hit a four-year high. Image: Stuart Cowper.

In most cases, the fires started because someone in the home was cooking. Often occupants had been distracted, although alcohol and drugs were also a factor.

The figures were presented to a council meeting today.

Figures on Perth and Kinross house fires worrying

Members of the housing and social wellbeing committee were told the local Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is targeting vulnerable households with advice and support on linked alarm installations.

Firefighters make home safety and wellbeing visits. The service also reaches people through social media and engagement with carers.

But Perth City Centre councillor Peter Barrett asked what it and the Scottish Government is doing to reinforce the message that linked smoke and heat alarms are now required by law.

Councillor Pete Barrett
City Centre councillor Peter Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mr Barrett said the figures were worrying.

“It is almost two years since linked fire alarms became a legal requirement,” he said.

“But fire alarms were only present in half of homes where fires started.

“More worryingly a quarter of those alarms didn’t work.”

Safety in householders’ hands

The law changed in Scotland last year.

As of February 1 2022, every home is required to have interlinked smoke and heat alarms.

Smoke creeping up to smoke detector on ceiling
The law on smoke alarms has been strengthened – but are people paying attention? Image: Shutterstock

The system means if one alarm goes off, they all go off.

Installation is the responsibility of homeowners.

But concerns have been raised elsewhere about uptake.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Barrett made a personal plea to householders to install detectors before winter.

He said. “Linked smoke and fire detectors save lives. They buy families essential time to get out of the house, to call 999, and minimise fire damage.

“I would urge everyone if you haven’t already fitted the new alarms now is the time to get the alarms fitted.”

