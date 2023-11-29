Tributes to ‘devoted’ mum and gran after Dundee shop fire tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to ‘devoted’ mum and gran after Dundee shop fire tragedy

Sabinah Islam, 53, died in hospital six weeks on from the blaze in Fintry.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Tributes to Sabinah Islam
Sabinah Islam died after a fire at her shop in October. Image: Supplied/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A woman who died six weeks after a fire at a Dundee shop has been remembered as a “devoted” mum and gran.

Sabinah Islam, 53, was working at Best-one on Fintry Road, near the Dolphin Bar, on October 18 when the premises went up in flames.

Sabinah died on Tuesday having been in hospital since the blaze.

Scores of devastated locals have since paid tribute to Sabinah, who had worked at the shop for several years.

‘Sabiah Islam was such a lovely lady’

Racsana Rashid, a friend of nearly 20 years who works in the nearby Post Office, held Sabinah’s hand to comfort her at the scene of the fire.

She told The Courier: “It’s tragic and so sad. Sabinah was such a lovely, lovely lady.

“She was a devoted mum to her children and gran to her little granddaughter.

“On the day of the fire, I rushed outside to see what all the commotion was about.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at the Best-one shop in Fintry.
Firefighters tackling the blaze at the Best-one shop in Fintry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I saw Sabinah on the ground and I immediately rushed across to try to comfort her.

“I held her hand and spoke to her while so many people were trying to help her.

“I think she was happy that I was there. I hope I managed to comfort her a little.

“I have known Sabinah for almost 20 years and this is just awful news.”

Response to Fintry shop fire ‘has helped to bring the community together’

Lynn Sharpe, who owns a barbers two doors down from the Best-one store, said: “This is so sad. I am devastated.

“It’s so upsetting for her family and friends.

“I have been here for around 18 years and have known Sabinah for all that time.

“That was a terrible day and I remember everything that happened.”

Lynn says following the fire, many nearby businesses were forced to shut for several weeks, but locals rallied to help each other.

Several shops had to shut after the fire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She said: “In a way, Sabinah’s terrible accident has helped to bring the community together.

“Some of us are even having a Christmas night out together for the first time ever because we worked together to recover from this tragedy.”

Another local shopkeeper described it as a “sad day for Fintry”, adding: “So many local people are upset and speaking about Sabinah today.”

In the days after the fire, Sabinah’s son, Zoheb, thanked locals for their support and described the Fintry community as the “best in the world”.

Multi-agency investigation into Fintry shop fire

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Wednesday October 18, emergency services responded to a report of a fire at a shop on Fintry Road in Dundee.

“A 53-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment. She died in hospital on Tuesday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“A multi-agency investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.”

