Stewart Petrie ‘more than happy’ at Montrose as Arbroath step up new manager hunt

Petrie hailed former Lichties gaffer Dick Campbell as 'the best part-time manager that I've known'.

By David Reid
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie. Image: DC Thomson

Stewart Petrie admits he’s happy at Montrose as Arbroath ramp up their hunt for a new manager after Dick Campbell’s departure.

Petrie has looked up to the legendary 70-year-old who is famous for his larger than life character, but is happy at Links Park and isn’t looking to make the trip along the A92 anytime soon.

He said: “I’m the manager of Montrose and under contract here, we’re in the next round of the Scottish Cup and going well.

We’re in the top half of a competitive league, after a shaky start losing the first two home games we’re getting a bit of momentum going and we’re looking forward to Saturday.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has huge respect for his former Arbroath counterpart Dick Campbell. Image: DC Thomson

“Dick Campbell is the guy I’ve looked up to as a part-time manager and will continue wherever he lays the bunnet at his next job – I’m sure Dick isn’t finished in football.

“What he’s achieved at Arbroath is absolutely ridiculous, it’s outstanding to keep them in the Championship for five seasons as a part-time manager in a full-time league.

“He’ll certainly go down as the best part-time manager that I’ve known.

Arbroath FC manager Dick Campbell at Gayfield.
Dick Campbell has called time on his stint as Arbroath manager. Image: SNS.

“I’m more than happy here at Montrose, great club and great people to work with, we’ve got a great bunch of boys and great staff.

“Your flattered if your ever linked with any kind of job, it’s a compliment to me and my staff, Montrose is a good football club to be involved in, we’ve got great relationships here from the chairman to the backroom staff.

“We’re all part of one group – it’s not a case of Stewart Petrie. If it wasn’t for the backroom team or players then we wouldn’t be where we are just now.”

