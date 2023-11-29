First look at new homes on historic Keiller factory site in Dundee

The first homes on the site of one of Dundee’s most famous industrial landmarks have been built.

Barratt Homes is developing Keiller’s Rise, on the site of the former Keiller factory on Mains Loan.

The development will eventually include 167 houses and 56 flats – some costing nearly £330,000.

The Keiller factory was once famous for the mouth-watering smells created by its production of sweets and marmalade.

But it was demolished in 2016, having lain derelict since the mid-1900s.

Plans for the Keiller’s Rise housing development then emerged in early 2022.

Two showhomes – the Glamis and Dean models – are now open to view.

The four-bedroom detached showhomes are just two of nine style options available to potential buyers.

These range from two-bedroom apartments, costing less than £190,000, to four-bedroom homes costing £329,995.

Work on Keiller’s Rise is expected to continue until 2027.

Officials including councillors have also been given a tour of the site.

Councillor Steven Rome, convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure at Dundee City Council, said: “We were pleased to have this opportunity to see Keiller’s Rise, which has transformed a brownfield site in our city into a new housing development that helps with our vision to make Dundee a more attractive place to live and work.

“There have been a number of community benefits that have helped provide jobs and apprenticeship opportunities.”