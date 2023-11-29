First look at new homes on historic Keiller factory site in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look at new homes on historic Keiller factory site in Dundee

Some properties in the 223-house development cost nearly £330,000.

By James Simpson
Keiller's Rise show homes are now open to the public. Image: Barrat Homes
Keiller's Rise show homes are now open to the public. Image: Barrat Homes

The first homes on the site of one of Dundee’s most famous industrial landmarks have been built.

Barratt Homes is developing Keiller’s Rise, on the site of the former Keiller factory on Mains Loan.

The development will eventually include 167 houses and 56 flats – some costing nearly £330,000.

The Keiller factory was once famous for the mouth-watering smells created by its production of sweets and marmalade.

But it was demolished in 2016, having lain derelict since the mid-1900s.

Plans for the Keiller’s Rise housing development then emerged in early 2022.

The front gates of the Keiller factory in 1992. Image: DC Thomson
The site is being transformed into Keiller’s Rise. Image: Barratt Homes

Two showhomes – the Glamis and Dean models – are now open to view.

The four-bedroom detached showhomes are just two of nine style options available to potential buyers.

These range from two-bedroom apartments, costing less than £190,000, to four-bedroom homes costing £329,995.

Work on Keiller’s Rise is expected to continue until 2027.

One of the Keiller’s Rise properties. Image: Barrat Homes
The showhomes are now open to view. Image: Barratt Homes
The kitchen of the Dean model. Image: Barratt Homes
The Dean main bedroom with en-suite. Image: Barratt Homes
A bedroom in the Glamis showhome. Image: Barratt Homes
The rear garden at the Dean showhome. Image: Barratt Homes
Officials getting a tour of the site. Image: Barratt Homes

Officials including councillors have also been given a tour of the site.

Councillor Steven Rome, convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure at Dundee City Council, said: “We were pleased to have this opportunity to see Keiller’s Rise, which has transformed a brownfield site in our city into a new housing development that helps with our vision to make Dundee a more attractive place to live and work.

“There have been a number of community benefits that have helped provide jobs and apprenticeship opportunities.”

More from Dundee

Tributes to Sabinah Islam
Tributes to 'devoted' mum and gran after Dundee shop fire tragedy
Lurcher pup, Suki, severed a main artery in her leg
Dundee puppy 'lucky to be alive' after severing artery on broken glass
The aftermath of the Fintry shop fire on October 18.
Woman, 53, dies weeks after Dundee shop fire
John Mitchell was sentenced at the High Court in Stirling.
Survivor's 'rape in marriage is still rape' message after Dundee monster jailed for 12…
The cannabis farm was found at 42 Victoria Road in January. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Small boat asylum seeker oversaw £649k cannabis farm in Broughty Ferry mansion
Bakery boss Jonathon Clark featured on Greg James' Radio 1 show on Tuesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Clark's Bakery boss becomes unexpected hero of Greg James' Radio 1 show - thanks…
Bailey Pert (centre) celebrates scoring for St Johnstone B against Fraserburgh last year. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
St Johnstone youth player caught drug-driving outside Dens Park
yellow warning for snow
Warning for snow and ice in parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife
The Olympia in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Swimming clubs set to return to Olympia before public - but reopening date remains…
2
Dundee out of school club at St Marys Primary
'Managerless' Dundee out-of-school club fails to meet requirements for improvement

Conversation