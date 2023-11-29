Arbroath footballer caught over alcohol limit on Kingsway after awards bash

An Arbroath FC footballer has been banned from the roads after being caught over the alcohol limit behind the wheel after a club awards ceremony.

Joao Balde was stopped his car on the Kingsway after attending the Red Lichties’ end of season event at Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

Former Hibs player Balde was caught by police shortly after walking away with the Best Newcomer award.

Police pulled alongside him after finding him stationary in a “live lane” of the dual carriageway, where the Portuguese star told them he was waiting for a break-down lorry to pick him up.

Officers carried out a breath test after smelling alcohol in his car and he was found to be over the limit (31mics/ 22).

Stationary on Kingsway

Depute fiscal Kate Scarborough told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused has a full licence with no points.

“The incident occurred at around 2am.

“Police on patrol observed the accused’s vehicle stationary in a live lane.

“The hazard lights were on.

“Police approached the vehicle, the engine was not running but the keys were in the accused’s possession.

“Police detected a smell of alcohol.

“He provided a roadside breath test.”

Solicitor Ali Short, in mitigation, said: “He is a footballer.

“He was at an awards ceremony.”

Sheriff George Way banned Balde, of Boswell Parkway, Edinburgh, from holding a licence for 12 months and fined him £400, with a £50 surcharge, to be paid off at £100 per month.

Former Rangers and Hibs youth

Balde joined Arbroath from Hibs in January and is under contract until the end of next season.

The product of the Rangers youth academy also had spells with Livingston, Civil Service Strollers and East Fife.

At the time of his signing, Arbroath said: “João is very good on the ball, can play in numerous positions and is full of power and energy and will be an exciting player for the fans.”

He has scored once in 31 appearances.

