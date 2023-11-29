Arbroath footballer caught over alcohol limit on Kingsway after awards bash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Arbroath footballer caught over alcohol limit on Kingsway after awards bash

Joao Balde said he had broken down and police smelled alcohol.

By Paul Malik
Arbroath midfielder Joao Balde has made an impact since signing in January.
Arbroath midfielder Joao Balde. Image: SNS

An Arbroath FC footballer has been banned from the roads after being caught over the alcohol limit behind the wheel after a club awards ceremony.

Joao Balde was stopped his car on the Kingsway after attending the Red Lichties’ end of season event at Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

Former Hibs player Balde was caught by police shortly after walking away with the Best Newcomer award.

Police pulled alongside him after finding him stationary in a “live lane” of the dual carriageway, where the Portuguese star told them he was waiting for a break-down lorry to pick him up.

Officers carried out a breath test after smelling alcohol in his car and he was found to be over the limit (31mics/ 22).

Stationary on Kingsway

Depute fiscal Kate Scarborough told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused has a full licence with no points.

“The incident occurred at around 2am.

“Police on patrol observed the accused’s vehicle stationary in a live lane.

“The hazard lights were on.

Joao Balde
Joao Balde in action for Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“Police approached the vehicle, the engine was not running but the keys were in the accused’s possession.

“Police detected a smell of alcohol.

“He provided a roadside breath test.”

Solicitor Ali Short, in mitigation, said: “He is a footballer.

“He was at an awards ceremony.”

Sheriff George Way banned Balde, of Boswell Parkway, Edinburgh, from holding a licence for 12 months and fined him £400, with a £50 surcharge, to be paid off at £100 per month.

Former Rangers and Hibs youth

Balde joined Arbroath from Hibs in January and is under contract until the end of next season.

The product of the Rangers youth academy also had spells with Livingston, Civil Service Strollers and East Fife.

At the time of his signing, Arbroath said: “João is very good on the ball, can play in numerous positions and is full of power and energy and will be an exciting player for the fans.”

He has scored once in 31 appearances.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Juror Scott Nelson wound up in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife juror found in contempt of court after personal inquiries collapse trial
Gwen Ferguson stole - then binned - £5k of goods.
Theft investigator gran stole phones and smart watches from Amazon - then binned them…
John Mitchell was sentenced at the High Court in Stirling.
Survivor's 'rape in marriage is still rape' message after Dundee monster jailed for 12…
Eric Walls at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
'Highly skilled' former NHS theatre worker from Fife snared after grooming '12-year-old'
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Letter-writing pest and social media fake
The cannabis farm was found at 42 Victoria Road in January. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Small boat asylum seeker oversaw £649k cannabis farm in Broughty Ferry mansion
Bailey Pert (centre) celebrates scoring for St Johnstone B against Fraserburgh last year. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
St Johnstone youth player caught drug-driving outside Dens Park
Ashcroft met the woman from Dunfermline while gaming online. Image: Shutterstock.
Serious sex offender and wife illicitly moved to Fife to stay with woman he…
Kayleigh Hudson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Aspiring music teacher clocked at 112mph in her Skoda on deadly A9
Post Thumbnail
'I killed my own dad' - Man admits beating father to death with hammer…