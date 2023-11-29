Carer asks for Pitlochry holiday let after locals ‘not interested’ in buying her home

A woman has applied for a holiday let in Pitlochry after locals were “not interested” in buying the property when it was put up for sale.

Mairi Laing’s previous application to change the use of her Atholl Road home to a short-term let was refused in July.

Back then, Perth and Kinross Council officers cited a “saturation of holiday accommodation” in Pitlochry and the property’s shared access for its decision.

Now Ms Laing has provided more information as she urges the council to change its mind.

Pitlochry flat ‘did not interest’ local people

The full-time carer claims that when the two-bed second-floor flat – situated above Greggs – was marketed it was only of interest to people living outside Pitlochry.

“I have tried to sell the property but have not had a local buyer who wished to live there,” her supporting statement said.

“The only interest I had was from viewers that wished to continue as a holiday let or purchase as a second home.

“I have been unsuccessful in selling.

“I understand securing finance/mortgage is more difficult for buyers when above shops and these flats are now used for a variety of reasons other than residential.

“The property was valued and marketed at £150,000, showing the money I have invested since purchasing for £125,000 in 2021.”

Holiday let ‘caters for key workers’

Ms Laing says she has already managed the property as a successful short-term stopover.

The statement added: “The accommodation has served all-year-round key workers, NHS, road/rail workers, mountain rescue training staff, theatre staff, tourists, hill walkers, relatives visiting family, Enchanted Forest visitors, photographers, fishermen etc.

“As my only source of income, I wish to continue the business if possible, for the next few years while I am a full-time carer for my elderly parents.

“So I can remain on the property ladder and have a home to move back into in a few years’ time.”

She says she has “the complete support and signatures of the neighbours.”

“We have regular meetings and a group WhatsApp chat, so they have been involved and encouraged for their input.

“We have had not one complaint.”

The council will decide on Ms Laing’s resubmitted planning application.