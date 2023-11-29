Carer asks for Pitlochry holiday let after locals ‘not interested’ in buying her home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carer asks for Pitlochry holiday let after locals ‘not interested’ in buying her home

The two-bedroom flat was marketed at £150,000.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Atholl Street, Pitlochry.
Mairi Laing says she has struggled to sell her flat on Atholl Street, Pitlochry. Image: Google Street View

A woman has applied for a holiday let in Pitlochry after locals were “not interested” in buying the property when it was put up for sale.

Mairi Laing’s previous application to change the use of her Atholl Road home to a short-term let was refused in July.

Back then, Perth and Kinross Council officers cited a “saturation of holiday accommodation” in Pitlochry and the property’s shared access for its decision.

Now Ms Laing has provided more information as she urges the council to change its mind.

Pitlochry flat ‘did not interest’ local people

The full-time carer claims that when the two-bed second-floor flat – situated above Greggs – was marketed it was only of interest to people living outside Pitlochry.

Inside Mairi Laing's flat in Atholl Road, Pitlochry
Inside the Atholl Road flat. Image: Griffin Property

“I have tried to sell the property but have not had a local buyer who wished to live there,” her supporting statement said.

“The only interest I had was from viewers that wished to continue as a holiday let or purchase as a second home.

“I have been unsuccessful in selling.

“I understand securing finance/mortgage is more difficult for buyers when above shops and these flats are now used for a variety of reasons other than residential.

“The property was valued and marketed at £150,000, showing the money I have invested since purchasing for £125,000 in 2021.”

Holiday let ‘caters for key workers’

Ms Laing says she has already managed the property as a successful short-term stopover.

The statement added: “The accommodation has served all-year-round key workers, NHS, road/rail workers, mountain rescue training staff, theatre staff, tourists, hill walkers, relatives visiting family, Enchanted Forest visitors, photographers, fishermen etc.

“As my only source of income, I wish to continue the business if possible, for the next few years while I am a full-time carer for my elderly parents.

“So I can remain on the property ladder and have a home to move back into in a few years’ time.”

She says she has “the complete support and signatures of the neighbours.”

“We have regular meetings and a group WhatsApp chat, so they have been involved and encouraged for their input.

“We have had not one complaint.”

The council will decide on Ms Laing’s resubmitted planning application.

