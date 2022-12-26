Simon Murray reveals Arbroath are still his first love as he backs old club in Championship survival bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Simon Murray spent just one season at Arbroath after making his first venture into senior football seven years ago.

Murray netted a staggering 24 goals in 35 starts for Lichties, earning a move to Dundee United just months after moving from Junior side Dundee Violet.

And after getting his big break at Gayfield, Murray will always consider Arbroath his first love.

The Queen’s Park star is hurting to see Lichties in a survival scrap with Hamilton and Cove Rangers.

But it didn’t stop him from doing his job for Spiders in inspiring them to a convincing 4-1 win over Arbroath on Friday night.

“Arbroath is a club that is very close to my heart,” said Murray.

“It was my first professional club and it’s one of the results I always look out for first.

“They are going through a very difficult time but I think they will come through it.

“They have the players, they have the character you need and I hope they can get the results they need starting in January.

“Arbroath is an amazing club, with great people working for it.

“I loved my time here and I’m sure happier times will be just around the corner.”

Simon Murray still has good friends at Arbroath

Good luck to my first professional team tonight @ArbroathFC, a club full of amazing people who deserve the chance in the spl. Everyone is behind you. Smokies and wine ❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Lri1QJLw15 — Simon Murray (@simonmurrayy) April 22, 2022

Murray has already come back to haunt Arbroath this season as he was instrumental in a 2-1 win at Gayfield in August.

He netted another in Friday’s win and was the visitors’ key man.

But having recently pulled on the maroon jersey to take part in Bobby Linn’s testimonial, Murray is refusing to gloat.

He added: “I’ve got good friends who play here and I said when I came off that we are as good as any team that has come here this year.

“We have to be proud of how we played but we can’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We know what we are capable of but we also know we can get better.”