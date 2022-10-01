Revealed: Former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic stars to line up for Arbroath select team in Bobby Linn testimonial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Revealed: Former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic stars to line up for Arbroath select team in Bobby Linn testimonial

By Scott Lorimer
October 1 2022, 10.00am Updated: October 1 2022, 10.36am
Bobby Linn's Arbroath career will be celebrated this weekend at his testimonial game on Sunday.
Bobby Linn's Arbroath career will be celebrated this weekend at his testimonial game on Sunday.

Former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic stars will descend on Gayfield Park in honour of Arbroath legend Bobby Linn.

The footballing heroes will play in an Arbroath Select team in the 36-year-old’s testimonial game on Sunday, marking his 10th season in a maroon jersey.

Among those playing will be the man who brought Linn to the Lichties in 2013, Paul Sheerin.

Paul Sheerin brought Bobby Linn to Arbroath in 2013.
Paul Sheerin brought Bobby Linn to Arbroath in 2013.

He will take to the hallowed Gayfield turf for the team of greats managed by his former No.2 Stewart Petrie.

The pair were at the helm guiding Arbroath to their first ever league title in 2011.

The Arbroath select team will also feature cult hero Joel Nouble, former Scotland and Celtic keeper Rab Douglas, double league-winning captain Mark Whatley and club legend Gavin Swankie.

Bobby Linn will reunite with former Lichtie teammate Simon Murray.
Bobby Linn will reunite with former Lichtie teammate Simon Murray.

Former Dundee and United striker Simon Murray will return to Gayfield, as will ex Dees Steven Doris and Josh Skelly

They will go up against the current Lichties first team. Linn will feature for both sides in each half.

Fan-favourite Linn

Allen ‘Fermer’ Innes, head of the testimonial committee, said he was delighted with the calibre of players who agreed to take part in the game.

“Bobby wanted it to be a select team of guys who meant a lot to him and guys he’d played with,” he explained.

Testimonial committee organiser Alan 'Fermer' Innes alongside Bobby Linn.
Testimonial committee organiser Allen ‘Fermer’ Innes alongside Bobby Linn.

“Between Bobby and I we came up with all the names he wanted. We’ve been really lucky, everybody he thought would be good has agreed to play.

“Nouble was the first one to reply!”

Fermer has followed the Lichties since the 90s and considers Linn to be among his favourite players to pull on the maroon jersey.

Joel Nouble will return to Gayfield on Sunday
Joel Nouble will return to Gayfield on Sunday

He is certain that view is shared by many in Arbroath, who he hopes will turn out in numbers for their two-time league-winning hero.

“For me, every time Bobby is on that pitch, he gives you the impression that something brilliant is about to happen.

“You can ask no more from a player.

“There has been nobody who has given to Arbroath like Bobby Linn.”

Sunday’s game kicks off at 2pm with around 70 children forming a guard of honour as the teams enter the field.

There will be a chance to meet the players after the game.

Entry costs £10 for adults and £5 for under 18s.

The full Arbroath Select team

  • Stewart Petrie (manager)
  • Paul Sheerin
  • Keith Gibson
  • Ryan McCord
  • Darren Jamieson
  • Rab Douglas
  • Jason Thomson
  • James Craigen
  • Mark Whatley
  • Paul Watson
  • Eddie Fearns
  • Darren Smith
  • Jonathan Smart
  • Joel Nouble
  • Gavin Swankie
  • Josh Skelly
  • Steven Doris
  • Martin Scott
  • Luke Donnelly
  • Simon Murray
  • Chris Hamilton
  • Craig Reynolds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer continues his search for a new striker.
Dundee will utilise squad in Championship triple header says manager Gary Bowyer
Dundee beat Welsh champions the New Saints in their last game - and they need to keep racking up victories
JIM SPENCE: Dundee must make Championship title statement
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins eyes No 1 return but accepts 'no one has a…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Frustrated Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in 'hard window' admission ahead of loan deadline as…
Paul McGowan celebrates a derby winner in front of Dundee United fans in 2017.
'A dying breed': Dundee stalwart Paul McGowan joins the 300 club at Dens Park
Dundee managing director John Nelms speaks to the media at the public consultation for their new stadium plans.
Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues' new head…
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
Time to take the plunge: Fotheringham
Former Dundee and Dundee United midfielder Mark Fotheringham named manager of English Championship side
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer continues his search for a new striker.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer admits he has a selection dilemma ahead of trip to…
Lee Ashcroft scores on Kilmarnock's astroturf as Dundee won promotion in 2021.
GEORGE CRAN: Plastic has been fantastic for Dundee - can they keep that up…

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
3
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
4
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
5
Raymond Carr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…
6
Campaigners Adam Lloyd, Laura Young, Paul Mayhead and Jason Young at East Haugh.
Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’
7
7
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
10
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Smashed tooth and late-night threats

More from The Courier

Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
Emmock Road, north of Dundee where the theft took place
High-value industrial power washer stolen from Dundee construction site
Post Thumbnail
IN THE NAME OF LOVE: Global project Love Around The World travels to the…
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve 'IRA' threats to police in Angus
Post Thumbnail
Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This…
Jacob McDonald, 6, has crossed six iconic bridges in Scotland to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis.
Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late…

Editor's Picks