Revealed: Former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic stars to line up for Arbroath select team in Bobby Linn testimonial

Former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic stars will descend on Gayfield Park in honour of Arbroath legend Bobby Linn.

The footballing heroes will play in an Arbroath Select team in the 36-year-old’s testimonial game on Sunday, marking his 10th season in a maroon jersey.

Among those playing will be the man who brought Linn to the Lichties in 2013, Paul Sheerin.

He will take to the hallowed Gayfield turf for the team of greats managed by his former No.2 Stewart Petrie.

The pair were at the helm guiding Arbroath to their first ever league title in 2011.

The Arbroath select team will also feature cult hero Joel Nouble, former Scotland and Celtic keeper Rab Douglas, double league-winning captain Mark Whatley and club legend Gavin Swankie.

Former Dundee and United striker Simon Murray will return to Gayfield, as will ex Dees Steven Doris and Josh Skelly

They will go up against the current Lichties first team. Linn will feature for both sides in each half.

Fan-favourite Linn

Allen ‘Fermer’ Innes, head of the testimonial committee, said he was delighted with the calibre of players who agreed to take part in the game.

“Bobby wanted it to be a select team of guys who meant a lot to him and guys he’d played with,” he explained.

“Between Bobby and I we came up with all the names he wanted. We’ve been really lucky, everybody he thought would be good has agreed to play.

“Nouble was the first one to reply!”

Fermer has followed the Lichties since the 90s and considers Linn to be among his favourite players to pull on the maroon jersey.

He is certain that view is shared by many in Arbroath, who he hopes will turn out in numbers for their two-time league-winning hero.

“For me, every time Bobby is on that pitch, he gives you the impression that something brilliant is about to happen.

“You can ask no more from a player.

“There has been nobody who has given to Arbroath like Bobby Linn.”

📆 Sunday 2nd October

⚽️@ArbroathFC v @ArbroathFC Select

🇱🇻 Lichties legends return to Gayfield to honour Bobby Linn

👇 Full details pic.twitter.com/1Ch03dzQuX — Bobby Linn Testimonial (@BobbyLinnTest) September 24, 2022

Sunday’s game kicks off at 2pm with around 70 children forming a guard of honour as the teams enter the field.

There will be a chance to meet the players after the game.

Entry costs £10 for adults and £5 for under 18s.

The full Arbroath Select team

Stewart Petrie (manager)

Paul Sheerin

Keith Gibson

Ryan McCord

Darren Jamieson

Rab Douglas

Jason Thomson

James Craigen

Mark Whatley

Paul Watson

Eddie Fearns

Darren Smith

Jonathan Smart

Joel Nouble

Gavin Swankie

Josh Skelly

Steven Doris

Martin Scott

Luke Donnelly

Simon Murray

Chris Hamilton

Craig Reynolds.