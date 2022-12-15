Alan Soutar video diary: Arbroath darts ace gives wardrobe walk-through ahead of tartan-tinged ‘Ally Pally’ walk-on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Soutar will make no secret of his patriotic love of tartan on the Alexandra Palace stage on Friday.

The Arbroath darts ace has five pairs of tartan trousers in London for his £2.5 million Cazoo World Darts Championship clash with Mal Cuming.

He has packed MacBeth, Stewart, Ramsay, Clark and Oakleigh tartan breeks at his Barnet base.

And in a Courier Sport video exclusive, Soots has talked us through his wardrobe as he prepares to step back into the Ally Pally cauldron.

Soots knows he will be facing chants of ‘Scotland get battered’ from a partisan English crowd.

But he is determined to maintain his Scottish identity with an outfit that provides a nod to both his hometown and his country.

Alan Soutar ‘proud’ to wear tartan

SLANJ KILTS…………..Win a Made-to-order kilt worth £450 in the beautiful TACC tartan. We are also giving away a pair of TACC tartan trousers worth £200 and a TACC T-shirt. @slanjkilts https://t.co/dqP2cJwva8 pic.twitter.com/YWYjI9GkiP — Alan Soutar (@soots180) December 8, 2022

Soutar said: “Did I consider leaving the tartan trousers at home? No chance!

“We are talking about identities. Michael van Gerwen has got his green shirt identity, Peter Wright wears his hair a certain way.

“I love being Scottish. Slanj in Glasgow supply me with tartan trousers that are fantastic to wear on stage.

“They aren’t too hot and they are my go-to thing for TV events.

“On TV you need to have a bit of personality and to egg yourself up a bit.

“I want Scottish people to connect with me more as I represent them.

“I know what’s coming. It’s going to be wild, it will be a cauldron and a party atmosphere because it’s coming up to Christmas. But I’m ready for it.”

Soutar will take on Australian qualifier Cuming on Friday lunchtime.

If he successfully navigates the first round, he will be back on stage against world number 24 Daryl Gurney on Saturday afternoon.

Soots is up to 36th in the world, having recently bagged a £25,000 cheque for reaching the quarter-final of the Grand Slam of Darts.

He made it to the last 16 at Ally Pally last year.