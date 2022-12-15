MasterChef winner Jamie Scott returns home to open bakery in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott returns home to open bakery in Arbroath

By Maria Gran
December 15 2022, 5.00pm Updated: December 15 2022, 6.00pm
Jamie Scott outside The Newport Bakery in Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson
Jamie Scott outside The Newport Bakery in Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

MasterChef winner and local restauranteur Jamie Scott has opened a fourth Newport Bakery, this time in his hometown Arbroath.

The Guthrie Port venue is the chef’s second new bakery to open this year, following the firm’s expansion to St Andrews in May.

As Jamie has lived a lot of his life in the town – including when he competed on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2014 – its been on his radar since the Newport Bakery was born.

Locals can expect loaded sandwiches and subs from The Newport Bakery. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

“It’s been one of the ones we’ve tiptoed around the most since we opened the bakery in Newport two years ago,” he says.

“It is in many ways like coming home. The shop we’ve taken over was one of my favourite roll shops as well.”

Newport Bakery Arbroath local favourite

The Newport Bakery in Arbroath offers a full bakery counter with breads and pastries, granolas, jams, chutneys and a full deli counter.

It has now been open for three weeks, and many locals have already been in more than 10 times to buy Jamie’s baked goods.

“We’ve already got that local support which is absolutely fundamental for a small business like ours,” he says.

A full range of cakes and baked goods are on offer in Guthrie Port. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

“The people in Arbroath are so lovely, so we’ve already built up a really good client base.”

Located just across from the Abbey, the entrepreneur had a clear goal in mind for the shop in terms of bringing it in line with the three exciting venues.

But the Newport Bakery in Arbroath is dramatically different in one way.

Potential new bakeries on the horizon

Jamie says: “We viewed it on a Friday, got the keys on a Monday and I opened it on a Wednesday.

“Which is crazy for us, because normally we go in and do a full rebuild and restructure. People will know from other shops we have that they’re bespoke and kitted out.

“This one came with some of the key equipment, so we’re in with a skeleton team now until the end of the year because it seemed pointless to leave it empty until January.

“It went very quickly, so we’ve got plans to close at the start of January and do a full restructure, put a beautiful counter and new equipment in, so it’ll look completely different.”

Jamie and his team prepares all the bread, bakes and ingredients every day. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

As well as focusing on the new bakery, a separate part of the chef’s empire has taken a step into wholesale.

Now beginning to work with The Old Course in St Andrews, it could also see the business move towards Edinburgh in the new year.

Despite being busy with other projects, including his restaurant The Newport and various street food businesses, Jamie doesn’t rule out more Newport Bakeries in the future.

“I do have two other places I would like to open up, but I’ve got to persuade my wife to let me,” he laughs.

“If we do open a new shop, it will be maybe one next year, but the location is not confirmed yet.”

