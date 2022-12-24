‘Tekkle’ – Dundee fans react as SEVENTH straight win sends Dark Blues top of the Championship at Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are top of the Championship for the first time at Christmas since 2013.

And they moved top of the tree in some style away to long-time leaders Ayr United.

Seeing a man sent off after just 19 minutes looked to have to halted their momentum.

But Gary Bowyer‘s team handled the pressure and took their chances after the game was evened up.

Luke McCowan was the man of the moment against his former side.

The ex-Ayr attacker found the corner on 68 minutes before curling in a superb free-kick to seal the points.

The Dees who made the trip across country were in full voice by this time.

But how did social media react to Dundee’s seventh straight win in all competitions?

‘I love being a Dee’

Stuart Ritchie responded to the result immediately on Twitter, saying: ‘A Xmas [sic] cracker for Dundee team and players and everybody at DFC and a great tonic for the supporters.

“We must believe!”

A Xmas cracker for Dundee team and players and everybody at DFC and a great tonic for The Supporters We must believe !🥳. Merry Xmas !🤩 — Stuart Ritchie (@StuartR33009993) December 23, 2022

Dougie Ferguson simply went for: “Tekkle”

“I love you. From start, playing a lot with 10 men. What a performance,” said Michael Prevost.

I love you. From start, playing a lot with ten men. What a performance 💙 — Michael Prevost (@michaelprevost1) December 23, 2022

The serenade from the stands to goalscorer Luke McCowan brought plenty of adoration, too.

Mark said: “Proper fans. Still supporting after so many sad and barren years.”

Steven Guild added: “I love being a Dee”

I love being a Dee — Steven Guild (@Guild4Guild) December 24, 2022

Anthony Marshall said similar: “Absolutely love this club”

Manager Gary Bowyer, too, earned rave reviews after his now-customary celebration in front of the Dundee fans after yet another win.

“What a guy,” Jamie Stewart simply said.

What a guy 💙 — Jamie Stewart (@JamieStewart87) December 24, 2022

Former Dundee forward Tam McManus had his say on Twitter: “Flying. Momentum huge in football and Dundee have it.”

And Dens Park Choir added: “I don’t ever remember a manager who was so universally adored by the entire fanbase.”