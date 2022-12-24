‘Tekkle’ – Dundee fans react as SEVENTH straight win sends Dark Blues top of the Championship at Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Tekkle’ – Dundee fans react as SEVENTH straight win sends Dark Blues top of the Championship at Christmas

By George Cran
December 24 2022, 8.00am Updated: December 25 2022, 11.22am
Luke McCowan salutes the Dundee fans at Somerset Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee are top of the Championship for the first time at Christmas since 2013.

And they moved top of the tree in some style away to long-time leaders Ayr United.

Seeing a man sent off after just 19 minutes looked to have to halted their momentum.

But Gary Bowyer‘s team handled the pressure and took their chances after the game was evened up.

Luke McCowan was the man of the moment against his former side.

A Dundee fan joins in the celebrations after Luke McCowan found the net at Ayr. Image: SNS.

The ex-Ayr attacker found the corner on 68 minutes before curling in a superb free-kick to seal the points.

The Dees who made the trip across country were in full voice by this time.

But how did social media react to Dundee’s seventh straight win in all competitions?

‘I love being a Dee’

Stuart Ritchie responded to the result immediately on Twitter, saying: ‘A Xmas [sic] cracker for Dundee team and players and everybody at DFC and a great tonic for the supporters.

“We must believe!”

Dougie Ferguson simply went for: “Tekkle”

“I love you. From start, playing a lot with 10 men. What a performance,” said Michael Prevost.

The serenade from the stands to goalscorer Luke McCowan brought plenty of adoration, too.

Mark said: “Proper fans. Still supporting after so many sad and barren years.”

Steven Guild added: “I love being a Dee”

Anthony Marshall said similar: “Absolutely love this club”

Manager Gary Bowyer, too, earned rave reviews after his now-customary celebration in front of the Dundee fans after yet another win.

“What a guy,” Jamie Stewart simply said.

Former Dundee forward Tam McManus had his say on Twitter: “Flying. Momentum huge in football and Dundee have it.”

And Dens Park Choir added: “I don’t ever remember a manager who was so universally adored by the entire fanbase.”

