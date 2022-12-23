4 Dundee talking points as two Luke McCowan crackers send 10-man Dee top of the Championship tree at Ayr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points as two Luke McCowan crackers send 10-man Dee top of the Championship tree at Ayr

By George Cran
December 23 2022, 9.42pm Updated: December 23 2022, 9.45pm
Luke McCowan refuses to celebrate after opening the scoring at old side Ayr. Image: SNS.
Luke McCowan refuses to celebrate after opening the scoring at old side Ayr. Image: SNS.

Dundee shrugged off an early red card to secure a huge victory at league leaders Ayr United.

Luke McCowan was the man with not just one, but two Christmas crackers against his old side – the first coming on 68 minutes before a superb free-kick secured a 2-0 victory with five minutes remaining.

That was after Josh Mulligan had been sent for a very early bath after just 19 minutes for an elbow on Nick McAllister.

The numbers were evened up midway through the second half when Ayr full-back David Bangala earned a second yellow.

Paul McMullan takes on Ayr. Image: SNS.

But a contest with a fair bit of niggle ended in a seventh-straight victory for Gary Bowyer’s Dark Blues.

And saw them storm to the top of the Championship heading into 2023.

Team

Would Bowyer stick with the back four that won at Falkirk or would it be back to the five-man defence that’s worked so well of late?

Bowyer went for a four with Jordan McGhee pushed into midfield in a 4-3-3 set-up.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Somerset Park. Image: SNS.

McCowan was on the left, Paul McMullan on the right and Zak Rudden through the middle.

That decision may well have been landed at after some enforced changes, in particular Shaun Byrne’s absence after a family bereavement.

McGhee was in his position, anchoring an inexperienced pairing of Mulligan and Ben Williamson.

Tyler French, too, was missing with Zach Robinson remaining on the sidelines. The latter had hoped to make a return for this one but illness ruled both key men out.

Manager Gary Bowyer took his place in the dugout after suffering from illness himself in the week.

Red cards

Steven McLean shows Dundee’s Josh Mulligan a red card at Ayr. Image: SNS.

The complexion of the first half changed completely on 19 minutes when referee Steven McLean brandished the red card.

Mulligan was the man trudging off with the official demonstrating an elbow had been used on McAllister in midfield.

The youngster’s second red card of the season left his side with an uphill battle in a key game.

But they saw out the initial flurry from the Honest Men and still provided a threat despite having a man less.

Referee Steven McLean shows a second red card to Ayr’s David Bangala. Image: SNS.

The Dark Blues have shown they are made of stern stuff this season to keep Ayr at bay.

And things were evened up on 64 minutes after Ayr right-back David Bangala caught Luke McCowan on the sideline and earned second yellow card.

From there, the Dee took the game away from their hosts.

Luke McCowan

The former Ayr United man said earlier this week he “owed” his old side one after injury cut short his return back in August.

And he was true to his word with an excellent brace.

A Dundee fan joins in the celebrations after Luke McCowan found the net at Ayr. Image: SNS.

After showing his quality by burying the ball into the far corner with expert precision, McCowan went one better with a brilliant free-kick late on to seal the points.

The attacker was quick to show respect to the club that gave him his start in senior football, refusing to celebrate what could be a huge pair of goals in the context of this season.

The big travelling support did enough celebrating for him, though, as they belted out ‘Last Christmas’ for the rest of the game in his honour.

Magnificent seven

Dundee have won seven matches in a row for the first time since 1974.

In doing so, this team have emulated the last Dark Blues side to win a major trophy and the greats of 1961/62.

It’s a hugely impressive run of form and sends them top of the Championship for the first time all season.

It was timely too with Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle registering big wins.

The Dee are top but, as always, the second tier is very, very tight.

However, the important thing for those of a dark blue persuasion is the Dee are top.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided, warns Cammy Kerr
Dundee's Max Anderson celebrates a goal at Cove Rangers alongside fellow academy graduate Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS.
Dundee young guns - what impact have academy graduates made this season?
Gary Bowyer
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer 'looking for better' from Dark Blues despite topping the table
Dundee United came out on top in their midweek Premiership basement battle with Ross County. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Are good players at Dundee United finally on way to becoming a…
Dundee and Greenock Morton played out a 0-0 draw back in August. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Championship clash at Greenock Morton moved for live TV
Zach Robinson helped sell the Dundee move to Derick Osei. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee striker Zach Robinson's return against Arbroath in doubt as Josh Mulligan ban length…
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Niall McGinn linked with Glentoran move as Dunfermline among Scottish clubs credited with…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on January signings, Niall McGinn's future and player contracts
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and his coaching staff have transfer targets in mind. Image: SNS.
Dundee's January transfer window: Where do Dark Blues need to strengthen?
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee half-term report card: Gary Bowyer's first six months rated

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented