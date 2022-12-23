4 Dundee talking points as two Luke McCowan crackers send 10-man Dee top of the Championship tree at Ayr

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee shrugged off an early red card to secure a huge victory at league leaders Ayr United.

Luke McCowan was the man with not just one, but two Christmas crackers against his old side – the first coming on 68 minutes before a superb free-kick secured a 2-0 victory with five minutes remaining.

That was after Josh Mulligan had been sent for a very early bath after just 19 minutes for an elbow on Nick McAllister.

The numbers were evened up midway through the second half when Ayr full-back David Bangala earned a second yellow.

But a contest with a fair bit of niggle ended in a seventh-straight victory for Gary Bowyer’s Dark Blues.

And saw them storm to the top of the Championship heading into 2023.

Team

Would Bowyer stick with the back four that won at Falkirk or would it be back to the five-man defence that’s worked so well of late?

Bowyer went for a four with Jordan McGhee pushed into midfield in a 4-3-3 set-up.

McCowan was on the left, Paul McMullan on the right and Zak Rudden through the middle.

That decision may well have been landed at after some enforced changes, in particular Shaun Byrne’s absence after a family bereavement.

McGhee was in his position, anchoring an inexperienced pairing of Mulligan and Ben Williamson.

Tyler French, too, was missing with Zach Robinson remaining on the sidelines. The latter had hoped to make a return for this one but illness ruled both key men out.

Manager Gary Bowyer took his place in the dugout after suffering from illness himself in the week.

Red cards

The complexion of the first half changed completely on 19 minutes when referee Steven McLean brandished the red card.

Mulligan was the man trudging off with the official demonstrating an elbow had been used on McAllister in midfield.

The youngster’s second red card of the season left his side with an uphill battle in a key game.

But they saw out the initial flurry from the Honest Men and still provided a threat despite having a man less.

The Dark Blues have shown they are made of stern stuff this season to keep Ayr at bay.

And things were evened up on 64 minutes after Ayr right-back David Bangala caught Luke McCowan on the sideline and earned second yellow card.

From there, the Dee took the game away from their hosts.

Luke McCowan

The former Ayr United man said earlier this week he “owed” his old side one after injury cut short his return back in August.

And he was true to his word with an excellent brace.

After showing his quality by burying the ball into the far corner with expert precision, McCowan went one better with a brilliant free-kick late on to seal the points.

The attacker was quick to show respect to the club that gave him his start in senior football, refusing to celebrate what could be a huge pair of goals in the context of this season.

Last Christmas 🎅….,., Luke McCowan sends us top of the league https://t.co/L6HO7GPHOz pic.twitter.com/puA5KRsORh — Garry Samson (@bofagaz) December 23, 2022

The big travelling support did enough celebrating for him, though, as they belted out ‘Last Christmas’ for the rest of the game in his honour.

Magnificent seven

Dundee have won seven matches in a row for the first time since 1974.

In doing so, this team have emulated the last Dark Blues side to win a major trophy and the greats of 1961/62.

It’s a hugely impressive run of form and sends them top of the Championship for the first time all season.

It was timely too with Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle registering big wins.

The Dee are top but, as always, the second tier is very, very tight.

However, the important thing for those of a dark blue persuasion is the Dee are top.