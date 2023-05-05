JIM SPENCE: Dundee’s football fervour is plain to see – if clubs could harness it they could put city back on map

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee’s football fervour is plain to see – if clubs could harness it they could put city back on map

Crowds at matches in the city of Dundee have impressed Jim Spence in recent weeks.

Dundee United and Dundee supporters' passion for their teams remains undented by their respective frustrations. Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

The turnouts at Dens and Tannadice last weekend showed the fervour for football in Dundee.

Almost 15,000 flocked to see the Terrors and the Dee, with only a couple of hundred visiting fans.

This comes in a season where United have only recently come good and Dundee have continued to blow hot and cold in their title ambitions.

Imagine if both clubs were flying in the top league at the same time how they could grow their support.

The huge travelling United support in particular testifies to the passion Arabs have for their club, evidenced by their 2700 tickets for the game at St Johnstone selling out within 40 minutes.

Dundee United fans have endured a tumultuous campaign, but are still turning out in big numbers. Image: SNS

With 4200 season books already snapped up for next season, everyone wearing a tangerine jersey is duty bound to repay that loyalty, which comes at significant expense for many fans that aren’t that well off.

The Dark Blues meantime have again glimpsed their potential to pull in big numbers when something’s at stake.

Just nine years ago, 10,718 fans flocked to Dens as Dundee beat Dumbarton to clinch the Championship – and 6,800 for the Cove game was a very healthy gate.

A dormant diaspora is desperate to see something created and be enticed back to see the Dee on a regular basis; build it and they will come.

I’ve little time for the small minds who want the other half of the city down and out.

Dundee fans travelled to Inverness in big numbers recently. Image: SNS

I want both clubs to thrive and prosper and challenge the other big city outfits.

Both have proven in the recent past that there’s the potential to entice big crowds to either side of Tannadice Street.

Both boardrooms need to continue to work hard to unlock that potential.

If the vision and energy is there then there’s absolutely no reason why the two city sides shouldn’t be flying high, and putting the city of Dundee back on the football map in the way they once did.

The SFA moving the Scottish Cup final to a 5.30pm kick off has rightly enraged fans of Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle.

The truth is that our governing football body isn’t confident enough in our domestic game to think it can go head to head with the FA Cup final in a battle for viewers.

Sadly, they’re probably right.

Many neutrals will find the Manchester United v Man City derby at Wembley a more attractive proposition than what looks like a one-sided affair at Hampden.

That shouldn’t matter though.

Hampden will host a Scottish Cup final with a 5:30pm kick-off time. Image: SNS

The job of the SFA is to promote Scottish football, not bow the knee to a match in another country, no matter how much more attractive it is.

The evening kick-off at Hampden makes what should be a highlight of the season for Celtic fans – and only a very occasional spectacle for Inverness fans – an unnecessary logistical challenge.

The timing makes catching the last train to the Highlands an impossible task, while Celtic’s large contingent from Northern Ireland find their chances of catching a ferry home slimmer than the Highlanders’ hopes of beating the Hoops.

When it comes to paying fans or TV companies, it’s clear who the SFA put first.

