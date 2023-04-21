Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Lyall Cameron interest: He’s not the only one being watched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Lyall Cameron interest: He’s not the only one being watched

The Dark Blues gaffer responds to news Hearts have tracked in-form midfielder as he reveals Jordan McGhee has undergone surgery.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer with Lyall Cameron after his hat-trick against Hamilton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer with Lyall Cameron after his hat-trick against Hamilton. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says it is no surprise teams like Hearts are eyeing up the club’s prize assets.

Courier Sport revealed this week that the Jambos were tracking Dens Park star Lyall Cameron after his goalscoring exploits this season.

The 20-year-old has netted 12 times in all competitions this term, including a sensational hat-trick against Hamilton Accies earlier this month.

Like the vast majority of the squad at Dens Park, Cameron is out of contract in the summer.

And Bowyer says he won’t only be one Dens academy product being looked at by other clubs.

Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.

“He’s had a tremendous run and it doesn’t surprise me our young players draw attention,” the Dundee boss said.

“I’ve always said to them they are the CEO of their own company and performances dictate how successful your business is.

“The goal return we’ve had from him and the areas of his game that have improved, there are other areas where there is even more improvement to come.

“But it’s not just Lyall that they are watching.

“I’d rather be discussing how well our players are performing. I don’t want to stand in anyone’s way to stop them progressing and going higher, I want to work with those players.”

McGhee

Meanwhile, Jordan McGhee’s operation to fix a knee injury has gone without a hitch.

The midfielder went down late on against Raith Rovers and has since been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Jordan McGhee goes off injured against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Bowyer said: “He saw the specialist on Monday and was in quickly for the operation on Tuesday.

“So he’s had his medial ligament repaired and there were no complications so that’s all positive.

“Timescale is difficult but we’re looking at around 12 weeks.

“Jordan is in good spirits. He’s been a big player for us this season and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Torrid time for Tolaj

However, there is bad news for loanee Lorent Tolaj.

Despite returning from parent club Brighton once more, an Achilles tendon injury has flared up again.

Lorent Tolaj has played just three times for Dundee since arriving on loan. Image: Shutterstock.

The Swiss striker was given the all-clear by the English Premier League club but has been struggling in training again with the problem.

“Lorent Tolaj is having a bit of a torrid time,” Bowyer added.

“He went back to Brighton for a week to be assessed and he was going well.

“He came back this week and joined in but felt the injury again. Same again on Thursday.

“We’ll see what comes of that.”

Max Anderson is fit to make his return to the squad for the weekend trip to Inverness.

