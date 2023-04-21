Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Lyall Cameron interest: He’s not the only one being watched

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says it is no surprise teams like Hearts are eyeing up the club’s prize assets.

Courier Sport revealed this week that the Jambos were tracking Dens Park star Lyall Cameron after his goalscoring exploits this season.

The 20-year-old has netted 12 times in all competitions this term, including a sensational hat-trick against Hamilton Accies earlier this month.

Like the vast majority of the squad at Dens Park, Cameron is out of contract in the summer.

And Bowyer says he won’t only be one Dens academy product being looked at by other clubs.

“He’s had a tremendous run and it doesn’t surprise me our young players draw attention,” the Dundee boss said.

“I’ve always said to them they are the CEO of their own company and performances dictate how successful your business is.

“The goal return we’ve had from him and the areas of his game that have improved, there are other areas where there is even more improvement to come.

“But it’s not just Lyall that they are watching.

“I’d rather be discussing how well our players are performing. I don’t want to stand in anyone’s way to stop them progressing and going higher, I want to work with those players.”

McGhee

Meanwhile, Jordan McGhee’s operation to fix a knee injury has gone without a hitch.

The midfielder went down late on against Raith Rovers and has since been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Bowyer said: “He saw the specialist on Monday and was in quickly for the operation on Tuesday.

“So he’s had his medial ligament repaired and there were no complications so that’s all positive.

“Timescale is difficult but we’re looking at around 12 weeks.

“Jordan is in good spirits. He’s been a big player for us this season and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Torrid time for Tolaj

However, there is bad news for loanee Lorent Tolaj.

Despite returning from parent club Brighton once more, an Achilles tendon injury has flared up again.

The Swiss striker was given the all-clear by the English Premier League club but has been struggling in training again with the problem.

“Lorent Tolaj is having a bit of a torrid time,” Bowyer added.

“He went back to Brighton for a week to be assessed and he was going well.

“He came back this week and joined in but felt the injury again. Same again on Thursday.

“We’ll see what comes of that.”

Max Anderson is fit to make his return to the squad for the weekend trip to Inverness.