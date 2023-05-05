Dundee star Alex Jakubiak: Winning title would mean everything to me after hardest time of my life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Alex Jakubiak: Winning title would mean everything to me after hardest time of my life

Dark Blues frontman spent more time on the sidelines than the scoresheet during injury-ravaged seasons at Dens Park but says success at Queen's Park tonight would make up for it.

By George Cran
Alex Jakubiak celebrates with Dundee fans after making it 2-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Alex Jakubiak celebrates with Dundee fans after making it 2-0 against Queen's Park earlier this season. Image: SNS.

Winning a title and achieving promotion is obviously a big deal for any professional footballer.

However, for what Alex Jakubiak has been through since he joined Dundee, there will be an extra dollop of satisfaction if he can help the Dark Blues do the business at Queen’s Park tonight.

The Dark Blues travel to Ochilview knowing if they can avoid defeat they will be crowned Championship winners.

Lose, though, and the trophy goes to Queen’s Park.

Striker Jakubiak has enjoyed matches against tonight’s opponents already this season, scoring in two victories against them this term.

Those goals are among his most prolific season as a Dundee player with nine in all competitions.

Alex Jakubiak celebrates a goal against Ayr United. Image: SNS.

The previous two campaigns, however, saw the 26-year-old on the treatment table more than the scoresheet.

His debut season saw just five first-team appearances and no goals before the second ended with one strike in 10 appearances.

Injury after injury after injury had hampered him before finally getting to the root cause earlier this season.

And recovering from injury saw him watching on from the sidelines when Dundee last won promotion.

Something he is desperate to make up for tonight.

“It would mean everything to me if we could win the league. For me personally, it would mean so much to me,” Jakubiak said.

“I came here in the season we got promoted a couple of years ago, but I didn’t really play a part.

“I was obviously part of the team, but I didn’t really feel part of it when we went up.

Alex Jakubiak (far left) was an unused sub when Dundee won promotion at Kilmarnock in 2021. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“I was obviously buzzing. But, because I hadn’t really played much, I didn’t really feel part of it.

“I’ve been injured at times this season, but I definitely feel like I’ve played more of a part this time.

“Even with the celebrations, you feel on the periphery of it all when you know you haven’t played much.

“I never really had many injuries before moving up here.

“I’ve then had two surgeries in two years and loads of little niggles. It’s been tough.

“Missing those games, it’s probably been the hardest time of my life since I’ve been playing football.”

Pressure, pressure, pressure

To earn that title victory – the club’s first since 2014 – Dundee have to pick up a result at Ochilview.

Queen’s Park, though, need to win if they are to be the ones celebrating as Championship winners come full-time.

The pressure is certainly on in this do-or-die shootout on the final day of the regular season.

Jakubiak, though, is comfortable with that.

“There is pressure in every game,” he adds.

Alex Jakubiak celebrates scoring against Queen's Park at Ochilview. Image: SNS.
Alex Jakubiak celebrates scoring against Queen’s Park at Ochilview. Image: SNS.

“I get the pressure around this one but it has been the same all season.

“They need to win and they will be coming at us. We will be ready for it.

“But the pressure is on both teams to win a football game.

“We are aware that a draw does give us the title but we want to go there and win.

“Pressure comes from everywhere – from ourselves more than anything else.

“We want to win the game.”

Keep an eye on the Courier Sport website for all the action and reaction from tonight’s title clash and follow our Dundee man George Cran on twitter @di_cranio for live updates.

