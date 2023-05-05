EVE MUIRHEAD: So sad that Euro golf greats Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are now in the Ryder Cup wilderness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: So sad that Euro golf greats Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are now in the Ryder Cup wilderness

It's been a tough week for European team golf.

Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia won't be sharing more Ryder Cup kisses.
Image: SNS.
By Eve Muirhead

So much for wounds healing in the world of golf.

After a year dominated by the LIV breakaway, I was starting to feel that things were beginning to calm down.

The tit for tat comments of last summer hadn’t gone away entirely but they were nothing like as frequent.

The recent Masters was far less LIV-themed than the 150th Open in St Andrews that I was working at.

But three all-time greats of European golf – and Ryder Cup golf, in particular – resigning from the tour that helped make them will dominate the media agenda in the game for a while, no doubt.

Fundamentally, it’s hard to argue against the legal judgment that the DP World Tour have the right to fine players who jump ship to LIV.

There was a big cake on offer and the likes of Garcia, Westwood and Poulter have scoffed it.

But it’s also fundamentally sad that the highest Ryder Cup points scorer, the golfer with the most appearances and the talisman of this generation are highly unlikely to be seen in the Europe v USA arena ever again.

Would they have played this year? Probably not.

But they would almost certainly all have been captains – more than likely one after the other.

So much Ryder Cup knowledge and stature has been taken away in one fell swoop.

Middle ground a long way away

We’ll have to wait and see if Europe or the US suffer most from the LIV absentees but the competition as a whole has undoubtedly been tainted.

Nothing about LIV excites or intrigues me.

I don’t know where to watch it and I’m not really interested in finding out.

And I think I’m like a lot of armchair golf viewers who wouldn’t place any real importance on who wins an event.

But I would have loved to see a bit of progress made towards some middle ground as far as the Ryder Cup is concerned.

By the time we reach that point, it will likely be too late for the big three Europeans who are now in the wilderness.

Luke Donald isn’t going to have to deal with any LIV-related cliques and divides in his locker room.

But for the Solheim Cup, Suzann Pettersen might have some team-building work to do.

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall dropping out of the English team for an event in America might not be the biggest story ever but the reaction of Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff took it to another level.

Bronte has been quoted, saying: “I think anyone with some level of decency would send their team-mates a message that they weren’t coming, not find out from other players on tour who have heard things from them saying things at the tournament last week.”

Ouch!

Without knowing the ins and outs of it, obviously, I can tell you from my time on the organising committee of the Perth Masters curling competition that late drop-outs is one of my pet hates.

And I do know how important team spirit is for Ryder and Solheim Cups.

With all four of the English players in the mix for later this year, the European captain might be about to find out that keeping a united group isn’t as easy as the likes of Catriona Matthew and Paul McGinley have made it look!

