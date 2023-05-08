Emergency services descend on Fife village after bus crashes into car

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services descended on a Fife village this morning after a bus crashed into a parked car.

Police were called to Main Street in Freuchie at around 10:20am after the Moffat and Williamson bus reportedly struck a stationary vehicle.

An eyewitness told The Courier: “The bus struck a parked car in Main Street and has now blocked the road.

“I could see six people that have been taken off the bus as fire officers continue to make the area safe.”

One passenger said it was lucky he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

He said: “I’m fine, but if I hadn’t been wearing my seatbelt goodness knows what would have happened?”

Another passenger reported that he was bruised but otherwise ok.

He told The Courier: “It could have been a lot worse.”

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured in the crash.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 10.21am to a road traffic collision involving a bus in Main Street, Freuchie.

“Three appliances, two from Glenrothes and one form Cupar, were despatched and two remain at the scene.

“It’s not yet clear if there are has been any casualties.”

Engineers from BT were also called to assess the damage to two electrical boxes.

Moffat and Williamson has been approached for comment.