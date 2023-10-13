Kate Forbes to miss SNP’s conference for trip to United States

Kate Forbes is the latest senior SNP figure to confirm she will miss the party’s conference in Aberdeen this weekend.

The former finance secretary, who fought Humza Yousaf in the race to become first minister earlier this year, is instead travelling to the United States.

Ms Forbes had already organised to travel abroad for engagements before the conference dates were announced and said she will follow proceedings online.

But her absence from the Aberdeen party meet up will raise further questions over Mr Yousaf’s grip on the SNP as leader.

Earlier this week we exclusively revealed Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing, who is appealing his one week suspension from the party, will shun the conference.

Mr Ewing warned the SNP is facing a “very serious decline” and said the three-day event “isn’t what it used to be” in terms of policy debate.

During the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, Ms Forbes heavily criticised Mr Yousaf’s record in government.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP opposed SNP policies such as new laws to restrict fishing and the party’s shift away from supporting the oil and gas industry.

Once Mr Yousaf became first minister she declined an offer to join his cabinet as rural affairs chief.

The SNP leader faced renewed calls to bring Ms Forbes back into the fold following the party’s disastrous result in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Former health secretary Alex Neil insisted she should be installed as deputy first minister and given her old job as finance minister back.

Both roles are currently occupied by Dundee MSP Shona Robison, a close ally of Mr Yousaf’s during his campaign to become leader.

A spokesperson for Ms Forbes said: “Kate is overseas due to longstanding engagements, which were arranged prior to conference dates being announced.

“She will be following the conference online, and is looking forward to the First Minister’s keynote address along with other important contributions from members.”

The SNP meets for the autumn conference from Sunday until Tuesday at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen.

