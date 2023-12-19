Angus Dundee Distillers announces plans to open new distillery in China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Angus Dundee Distillers announces plans to open new distillery in China

Construction work is now underway on the project, which also includes a visitors centre, in Chun'an.

By Kelly Wilson
Angus Dundee Distillers to open a new distillery in China Supplied by 3x1 Group
Angus Dundee Distillers to open a new distillery in China Supplied by 3x1 Group

Angus Dundee Distillers is to build a new whisky distillery and visitor’s experience in Chun’an, China.

The business, which also operates Glencadam Distillery in Brechin, has started construction work on the project, located in the Thousand Island Lake area, which is popular with tourists due to its lakes and mountains.

Spanning a site of more than 20 acres, the multi-million-pound distillery’s design aims to integrate with the surrounding landscape and embrace the aesthetics of the local Jiangnan Huizhou architectural style.

China plans ‘major milestone’

It will source its water from nearby the Nongfu Spring and there are plans for the world’s largest cave whisky maturation cellar within a mountain close to the distillery which will open in 2025.

The new distillery will be situated in the Thousand Lakes park in Chun’an. Image: 3×1 Group

Brian Megson, Angus Dundee Distillers director, said: “This investment is a major milestone for Angus Dundee Distillers and builds on our existing presence in China, a whisky market which we regard as one of the most important for the future.

“We are combining our notable Western heritage in producing the finest Scottish Single Malts with Eastern traditions in a location of exceptional natural beauty and resources.

“We want to create one of the leading distilleries in Asia, combining world-class whisky production with an outstanding visitor experience.”

Angus Dundee Distillers produces multi award winning Single Malt Scotch Whiskies at Tomintoul Distillery, situated in the Cairngorms National Park in Speyside; and Glencadam Distillery in the Highlands, one of Scotland’s oldest working distilleries dating back to 1825 located in Brechin.

Future plans

It was revealed earlier this month Angus Dundee Distillers had bought Bob Dylan’s 24-acre Highland estate for £4.25million within the Cairngorms National Park.

Aultmore House exterior
Aultmore House has been bought by Angus Dundee Disitllers. Image: Knight Frank.

It has been used as a war hospital, a finishing school for foreign students and a B&B.

The Edwardian mansion is set over three storeys and includes 16 bedrooms, a billiard room, a coal cellar and a workshop.

It’s not yet known Angus Dundee Distillers plans for the site.

More from Business

Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers has yet to enter a plea to a charge that he committed a £68,000 fraud by abusing his position (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Date set for fraud trial for former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers
People who have been tricked into transferring money to fraudsters will be able receive up to £415,000 back per claim under new requirements coming into force next year, the Payment Systems Regulator has confirmed (Tim Goode/PA)
New requirements to reimburse victims of bank transfer scams set out
UK inflation is expected to be revealed easing back, but experts cautioned interest rate rises remain some way off for hard-hit homeowners (Alamy/PA)
Inflation set to ease back again but rate cuts remain some way off, say…
Pizza Express in Perth.
Perth Pizza Express restaurant shuts down
Most consumers plan to book a 2024 summer holiday before the end of spring, a new survey suggests (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
Majority of consumers plan to book summer holiday before end of spring – survey
British Gas and E.On took legal action over the Government’s handling of the sale of Bulb to Octopus Energy (Chris Radburn/PA)
Energy firms can challenge sale of collapsed provider Bulb at Court of Appeal
EasyJet has confirmed an order for 157 new planes after receiving shareholder approval, the airline said (Alamy/PA)
EasyJet secures shareholder approval for 157 new planes
Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa was quizzed by MPs on the business and trade select committee (Chris Radburn/PA)
There are no gaps in our finances, Asda boss tells MPs
Some savings rates have been chopped, while credit card conditions have become tougher, according to Moneyfacts’ research (Peter Byrne/PA)
Credit card borrowing costs jump amid ‘onslaught’ of savings rate cuts
James Jack has taken over at Styx in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Former pool champion's plan to bring championships to his Glenrothes pub