Teenager detained for relentless attack on young victim in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Teenager detained for relentless attack on young victim in Arbroath

Lewis McCagh was told 'you've almost killed him' as he rained blows on the unconscious 15-year-old.

By Ross Gardiner
Lewis McCagh has been detained.
Lewis McCagh has been detained.

An Arbroath teenager who “just about killed” a young boy has been locked up after knocking him unconscious and continuing to rain punches on him.

Lewis McCagh’s victim had turned 15 just three weeks before.

He had to be rushed to hospital after a witness shouted at McCagh: “You’ve just about killed him.”

McCagh, 18, also previously admitted a terrifying rampage in his hometown, in which he waved a knife at a passing vehicle with a rival inside.

He was already on three separate bail orders.

This week at Forfar Sheriff Court, he was sentenced to 15 months detention.

Relentless attack

McCagh, of Bloomfield Road, admitted injuring his young victim in a merciless attack on October 30 last year.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon previously explained the pair had been at a house party in Arbroath earlier in the evening.

“Everyone was consuming alcohol,” he said.

The 15-year-old and another partygoer left shortly after midnight and began fighting outside on Montrose Road.

This was overhead by McCagh who left to intervene, despite being told not to.

McCagh began punching his victim – who cannot be named due to his age – knocking him to the ground, where he tried to cover his face to defend himself.

Even after the youngster passed out, McCagh kept punching.

‘You’ve just about killed him’

The attack was captured on camera and footage was shown to the court of McCagh’s relentless assault.

In the footage, another person could be heard shouting: “You’ve just about killed him.”

The boy was placed in the recovery position and an ambulance took him to Ninewells to be examined but he was discharged with bruising and complaining of a loose tooth.

McCagh later handed himself into Arbroath police station.

Mr Gordon said McCagh had come to the attention of police around eight months before.

He had been on Keptie Road in Arbroath at 3.30pm on February 20 when a vehicle passed with a male inside, with whom McCagh had a long-standing feud.

He became aggressive and produced a large, green-handled kitchen knife and was heard shouting “f***ing come on then”.

McCagh admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and possessing the knife.

Detention

McCagh appeared in court via a video link from HMP YOI Polmont.

His solicitor Nick Whelan said: “He had a limited record at the time of the offences.

“He was 17 at the time.

“He’s a young man with a plethora of difficulties.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley sentenced McCagh to 15 months detention for the assault.

He imposed concurrent custodial sentences for the incident involving the knife.

The sheriff said he had taken into account McCagh’s “age and immaturity” in doing so.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Perth military man slapped pub-goer who 'expressed understanding' of PTSD
Graeme Boyle had an £80k cannabis cultivation.
Tayside £80k cannabis farmer grew massive crop to combat 'chronic pain'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Taser and two air rifles
Alexander Forrester admitted dealing at Inveralmond Retail Park, Perth.
Sheriff's leniency after dealers caught with £12k of drugs at Perth retail park
Ryan Byrne will be sentenced for all his crimes in February.
Dundee ex-army sex offender had '21 guns' when police arrived to arrest him
David Todd will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing next year.
Paedophile Dundee banker had 'some of the worst' child abuse images police had ever…
James Crossan will return to court next year for sentencing.
Dundee man branded 'scumbag' by own family after stealing £46k savings from sick father
Steven Brown was given a suspended prison sentence.
Cannabis courier from Fife found with 10kg of drugs in Jaguar's hydraulic hidey-hole
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Spanking and headbutting
Sarah - then Aiden- Riley in 2008 when she was jailed for a stabbing assault.
Transgender Perth prisoner killed herself when release appeal was turned down as move to…