Perth prisoner facing deportation hid deadly weapon in Pot Noodle tub

A Perth prisoner facing deportation for a frenzied city centre knife attack has been caught with a homemade weapon in his cell.

Ruben Correira was jailed for his role in a gruesome 2018 stabbing that left victim Rikki Millar blind in one eye.

Now the 27-year-old has had his sentence extended by a further 10 months after guards at HMP Perth discovered an illicit blade hidden inside a Pot Noodle container in his room.

Correira said the weapon – a razor blade attached to a pencil – had been left in the cell by its “disgusting” previous occupant.

Appearing by video link at Perth Sheriff Court, Correira admitted a charge of keeping an offensive weapon behind bars on August 16, 2020.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “There is no alternative to a custodial sentence.

“Clearly, you had been in prison for some time before this offence came to light and you would be well aware of the rules that apply to prisoners in custody.

“You would have known that you can’t have contraband like this in your possession, whether or not you are responsible for making it.”

Random search

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told the court: “At about 2pm, prison officers carried out a random search of the accused’s cell.

“He is the only occupant.

“During the search, a pencil with a razor blade was found within a tub on top of the sink.

“It was approximately 185mm in length, with a razor blade attached to the end.”

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said her client’s earliest release date was originally September 2024.

“Mr Correira had moved into the cell some time prior to the offence.

“He tells me that the person who had previously occupied the cell had been ‘disgusting’.

“This individual did not leave the cell, and did not shower or wash for about six months.”

Ms Cullerton said: “The cell had been cleaned before Mr Correira moved in, but he still felt it was – in his words – disgusting.

“He cleaned it and found the Pot Noodle container, with the pencil and razor blade inside, and left it in situ.

“He has experienced problems in the past so he thought it might be useful to keep hold of it.”

City centre assault

Lawyers gave a similar defence at Correira’s High Court hearing in February 2019.

Lord Armstrong was told he went out in Perth city centre armed with a knife for self-protection, because he had been attacked previously.

The court heard that together with Fernandos Dos Santos – who was convicted of attempted murder – he struck Mr Millar repeatedly with a knife to his severe injury and the danger of his life.

Speaking after the assault, Mr Millar said: “It’s changed me completely as a person.

“I’m less trusting and I get nervous when I’m in public.

“I’m a chatty, happy person but it’s made me take a step back.”