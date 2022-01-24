Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth prisoner facing deportation hid deadly weapon in Pot Noodle tub

By Jamie Buchan
January 24 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 24 2022, 9.44am
HMP Perth
HMP Perth

A Perth prisoner facing deportation for a frenzied city centre knife attack has been caught with a homemade weapon in his cell.

Ruben Correira was jailed for his role in a gruesome 2018 stabbing that left victim Rikki Millar blind in one eye.

Now the 27-year-old has had his sentence extended by a further 10 months after guards at HMP Perth discovered an illicit blade hidden inside a Pot Noodle container in his room.

Correira said the weapon – a razor blade attached to a pencil – had been left in the cell by its “disgusting” previous occupant.

Appearing by video link at Perth Sheriff Court, Correira admitted a charge of keeping an offensive weapon behind bars on August 16, 2020.

Perth Sheriff Court exterior
Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “There is no alternative to a custodial sentence.

“Clearly, you had been in prison for some time before this offence came to light and you would be well aware of the rules that apply to prisoners in custody.

“You would have known that you can’t have contraband like this in your possession, whether or not you are responsible for making it.”

Random search

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told the court: “At about 2pm, prison officers carried out a random search of the accused’s cell.

“He is the only occupant.

“During the search, a pencil with a razor blade was found within a tub on top of the sink.

“It was approximately 185mm in length, with a razor blade attached to the end.”

The weapon was found in Correira’s cell at HMP Perth

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said her client’s earliest release date was originally September 2024.

“Mr Correira had moved into the cell some time prior to the offence.

“He tells me that the person who had previously occupied the cell had been ‘disgusting’.

“This individual did not leave the cell, and did not shower or wash for about six months.”

Ms Cullerton said: “The cell had been cleaned before Mr Correira moved in, but he still felt it was – in his words – disgusting.

“He cleaned it and found the Pot Noodle container, with the pencil and razor blade inside, and left it in situ.

“He has experienced problems in the past so he thought it might be useful to keep hold of it.”

City centre assault

Lawyers gave a similar defence at Correira’s High Court hearing in February 2019.

Rikki Millar in 2019
Rikki Millar in 2019

Lord Armstrong was told he went out in Perth city centre armed with a knife for self-protection, because he had been attacked previously.

The court heard that together with Fernandos Dos Santos – who was convicted of attempted murder – he struck Mr Millar repeatedly with a knife to his severe injury and the danger of his life.

Speaking after the assault, Mr Millar said: “It’s changed me completely as a person.

“I’m less trusting and I get nervous when I’m in public.

“I’m a chatty, happy person but it’s made me take a step back.”

