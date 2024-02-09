Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather retires

The Arbroath Independent's departure after more than 15 years in the Angus Council chamber was confirmed on Friday.

By Graham Brown
Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather. Image: Angus Council
Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather. Image: Angus Council

Outspoken former Angus Council leader David Fairweather has left the authority after almost 17 years.

The Independent member’s retiral was confirmed by the authority on Friday.

It will trigger a by-election in the Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim ward he has served since 2007.

Mr Fairweather told close colleagues last October he would be stepping down.

But it was only last month that he confirmed the move.

David Fairweather Arbroath councillor
Arbroath Independent David Fairweather led a coalition administration. Image: Paul Reid

He intimated his resignation as chair of Arbroath harbour board at a communities committee and said it was due to his impending retiral.

Mr Fairweather should have been able to say a farwell to colleagues at a full Angus Council on Thursday.

But the scheduled meeting was cancelled, it is understood due to a lack of business.

By-election

In a brief statement, the authority said: “Angus Council can confirm that Councillor David Fairweather has resigned as the independent elected member for Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim ward, effective from today.

“A by-election to elect a new councillor for the ward will be held within the next three months.

“Full details will be issued by the Returning Officer in due course and be shared on the Council’s website and social media channels.”

Mr Fairweather has endured a rollercoaster time in local government, in both administration and opposition.

He succeeded Bob Myles as council leader during the reign of the former Angus Alliance.

And he dropped plans to step down at the last election by standing again in the four-member Arbroath ward.

Angus Council tenants face 6.7% rent rise for 2024/25

