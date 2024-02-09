Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather retires

Outspoken former Angus Council leader David Fairweather has left the authority after almost 17 years.

The Independent member’s retiral was confirmed by the authority on Friday.

It will trigger a by-election in the Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim ward he has served since 2007.

Mr Fairweather told close colleagues last October he would be stepping down.

But it was only last month that he confirmed the move.

He intimated his resignation as chair of Arbroath harbour board at a communities committee and said it was due to his impending retiral.

Mr Fairweather should have been able to say a farwell to colleagues at a full Angus Council on Thursday.

But the scheduled meeting was cancelled, it is understood due to a lack of business.

By-election

In a brief statement, the authority said: “Angus Council can confirm that Councillor David Fairweather has resigned as the independent elected member for Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim ward, effective from today.

“A by-election to elect a new councillor for the ward will be held within the next three months.

“Full details will be issued by the Returning Officer in due course and be shared on the Council’s website and social media channels.”

Mr Fairweather has endured a rollercoaster time in local government, in both administration and opposition.

He succeeded Bob Myles as council leader during the reign of the former Angus Alliance.

And he dropped plans to step down at the last election by standing again in the four-member Arbroath ward.