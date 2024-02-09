Video shows huge tidal surges along Fife coast as visitors urged to stay away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video shows huge tidal surges along Fife coast as visitors urged to stay away

Leven Promenade is among the areas that have been battered by the sea.

By Andrew Robson & Steve Brown
Tidal Surge hammers Leven Promenade, washing up large tree debris, removing safety fencing, and knocking down walls at Leven Swimming Pool.
A tidal surge hammers Leven Promenade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Pictures and video show the Fife coast being pummelled by huge waves this afternoon.

Leven Promenade took a battering on Friday as strong winds and heavy rain caused tidal surges.

Locals have urged others to avoid the area near the swimming pool as the waves moved parked cars along the seafront.

The surges have washed up large tree debris, removed safety fencing from the sea wall, and flooded parts of the road.

‘Dramatic’ tidal surges along Fife coast

An eyewitness said: “It’s all pretty dramatic – debris has been washed onto the road and the water continues to come over the sea wall.

“The water hasn’t quite reached the train station yet, but it’s pretty high towards one end of the track.

“A fence behind the sea wall has also been flatted by the force of the water.”

The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown captured the footage.

Debris on the road after Tidal surgesDebris across the promenade Tidal Surge hammers Leven Promenade, washing up large tree debris, removing safety fencing, and knocking down walls at Leven Swimming Pool. waves along Fife coast in LevenCars battered by the waves at Leven promenadeTidal Surges Fife coast Leven Promenade Leven promenade battered by titdal surges Tidal Surges Fife coast Leven Promenade Tidal surge Leven promenade, Friday 9th February Picture shows; Tidal surge Leven promenade, Friday 9th February. Leven promenade.

It comes as the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across large parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Alerts have been in place since Thursday and last until 3pm on Saturday.

