Fife Video shows huge tidal surges along Fife coast as visitors urged to stay away Leven Promenade is among the areas that have been battered by the sea. By Andrew Robson & Steve Brown Updated February 9 2024, 4:55pm Updated February 9 2024, 4:55pm Share Video shows huge tidal surges along Fife coast as visitors urged to stay away Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4891502/leven-promenade-tidal-surges-fife/ Copy Link 0 comment A tidal surge hammers Leven Promenade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Pictures and video show the Fife coast being pummelled by huge waves this afternoon. Leven Promenade took a battering on Friday as strong winds and heavy rain caused tidal surges. Locals have urged others to avoid the area near the swimming pool as the waves moved parked cars along the seafront. The surges have washed up large tree debris, removed safety fencing from the sea wall, and flooded parts of the road. ‘Dramatic’ tidal surges along Fife coast An eyewitness said: “It’s all pretty dramatic – debris has been washed onto the road and the water continues to come over the sea wall. “The water hasn’t quite reached the train station yet, but it’s pretty high towards one end of the track. “A fence behind the sea wall has also been flatted by the force of the water.” The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown captured the footage. It comes as the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across large parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Alerts have been in place since Thursday and last until 3pm on Saturday.
Conversation