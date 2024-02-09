Video shows huge tidal surges along Fife coast as visitors urged to stay away

Pictures and video show the Fife coast being pummelled by huge waves this afternoon.

Leven Promenade took a battering on Friday as strong winds and heavy rain caused tidal surges.

Locals have urged others to avoid the area near the swimming pool as the waves moved parked cars along the seafront.

The surges have washed up large tree debris, removed safety fencing from the sea wall, and flooded parts of the road.

‘Dramatic’ tidal surges along Fife coast

An eyewitness said: “It’s all pretty dramatic – debris has been washed onto the road and the water continues to come over the sea wall.

“The water hasn’t quite reached the train station yet, but it’s pretty high towards one end of the track.

“A fence behind the sea wall has also been flatted by the force of the water.”

The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown captured the footage.

It comes as the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across large parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Alerts have been in place since Thursday and last until 3pm on Saturday.