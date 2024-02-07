Tayside, Fife and Stirling set for two days of snow as weather warnings issued

Two days of snow and ice are forecast for large parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings covering the area, from Thursday at 6pm until 6pm on Saturday.

Widespread disruption to travel and other services is expected.

The warnings cover Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Stirling. Yellow alerts are also in place for all but the eastern edges of Angus and Fife.

The Met Office says some travel disruption from snow and ice is possible on Thursday night and throughout Friday.

Travel likely to be affected

The alert says travellers should expect longer journey times on roads and railways.

Icy patches are also likely on some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries from slips and falls possible.

From Friday at 3pm the Met Office warns there is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

On Friday and Saturday there is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

The Met Office alert adds there is a small chance of road delays with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail, bus and air travel.