BMW driver banned for crashing into cyclist in Stirlingshire

A BMW driver who hit a cyclist on a busy Stirlingshire roundabout, fracturing his spine, has been banned from from the road.

Stuart Smillie struck rider Hamish Hutchison as he exited the M9 motorway onto the Keir Roundabout, near Dunblane.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard how Mr Hutchison was left with “significant” injuries and continues to suffer back pain since the collision on June 17 last year,

Father-of-two Smillie, 43, returned to court for sentencing having previous pled guilty to causing serious injury through careless driving.

He was banned from the road for nearly two years and placed on a restriction of liberty curfew.

Evasive action on roundabout

The court heard how Mr Hutchison had been riding north alongside another cyclist at around 8.45am.

Fiscal depute Christie McColl said the first cyclist did a loop of the roundabout while waiting for Mr Hutchison to catch up.

“Mr Hutchison entered the roundabout, signalling with his left arm.

“The witness then saw a white BMW entering the roundabout at about 15-to-20mph.

“Mr Hutchison tried to take evasive action by moving his bike into the other lane.

“He was struck by the vehicle and thrown off his bike, landing on the inside lane of the roundabout.”

Paramedics were scrambled to the scene and Mr Hutchison was rushed to hospital.

Ms McColl said the victim was left with multiple abrasions to his elbow, hip and lower leg, as well as a shoulder sprain.

“He sustained a stable fracture to his spine.

“The injuries were not life threatening but he has back pain and bruising.”

The court heard, of Norwood Avenue, Bonnybridge, told police: “Yeah, I never saw him.

“I’m so sorry.”

Lost driving job

Solicitor Ross McGowan, defending, said his client had lost his job as a fault technician, which saw him travel around the country.

“This was a highly unfortunate event and he is deeply sorry for his part in it,” he said.

“On this day, his attention was drawn to the first cyclist and he missed seeing Mr Hutchison.

“He is now unemployed and living off his savings.”

The solicitor said: “Mr Hutchison appreciates what the consequences of his actions could have been.

“It is fortunate that the complainer appears to have made a full recovery.”

Sheriff Francis Gill told Smillie: “You pled guilty to careless driving which caused serious injury to Mr Hutchison.

“The injuries which he sustained were significant and though thankfully he has generally made a good recovery, he will continue to suffer from his injuries for some time to come.”

He added: “I note that you have expressed your remorse and regret and that you have a good insight into the impact of the offence.”

Smillie was disqualified from driving for 20 months and placed on curfew for eight weeks.

The time he must stay home each night was amended to between 9pm and 7am, to give him the chance to continue volunteering with youth football.

