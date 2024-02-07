BMW driver banned for crashing into cyclist in Stirlingshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BMW driver banned for crashing into cyclist in Stirlingshire

Stuart Smillie struck rider Hamish Hutchison as he exited the M9 motorway onto the Keir Roundabout, near Dunblane.

By Jamie Buchan
Stuart Smillie appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court

A BMW driver who hit a cyclist on a busy Stirlingshire roundabout, fracturing his spine, has been banned from from the road.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard how Mr Hutchison was left with “significant” injuries and continues to suffer back pain since the collision on June 17 last year,

Father-of-two Smillie, 43, returned to court for sentencing having previous pled guilty to causing serious injury through careless driving.

He was banned from the road for nearly two years and placed on a restriction of liberty curfew.

Evasive action on roundabout

The court heard how Mr Hutchison had been riding north alongside another cyclist at around 8.45am.

Fiscal depute Christie McColl said the first cyclist did a loop of the roundabout while waiting for Mr Hutchison to catch up.

The cyclist was struck as he entered the Kier Roundabout, near Dunblane.

“Mr Hutchison entered the roundabout, signalling with his left arm.

“The witness then saw a white BMW entering the roundabout at about 15-to-20mph.

“Mr Hutchison tried to take evasive action by moving his bike into the other lane.

“He was struck by the vehicle and thrown off his bike, landing on the inside lane of the roundabout.”

Paramedics were scrambled to the scene and Mr Hutchison was rushed to hospital.

Cyclist Hamish Hutchinson was injured in the collision.

Ms McColl said the victim was left with multiple abrasions to his elbow, hip and lower leg, as well as a shoulder sprain.

“He sustained a stable fracture to his spine.

“The injuries were not life threatening but he has back pain and bruising.”

The court heard, of Norwood Avenue, Bonnybridge, told police: “Yeah, I never saw him.

“I’m so sorry.”

Lost driving job

Solicitor Ross McGowan, defending, said his client had lost his job as a fault technician, which saw him travel around the country.

“This was a highly unfortunate event and he is deeply sorry for his part in it,” he said.

“On this day, his attention was drawn to the first cyclist and he missed seeing Mr Hutchison.

“He is now unemployed and living off his savings.”

The solicitor said: “Mr Hutchison appreciates what the consequences of his actions could have been.

“It is fortunate that the complainer appears to have made a full recovery.”

Smillie appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Francis Gill told Smillie: “You pled guilty to careless driving which caused serious injury to Mr Hutchison.

“The injuries which he sustained were significant and though thankfully he has generally made a good recovery, he will continue to suffer from his injuries for some time to come.”

He added: “I note that you have expressed your remorse and regret and that you have a good insight into the impact of the offence.”

Smillie was disqualified from driving for 20 months and placed on curfew for eight weeks.

The time he must stay home each night was amended to between 9pm and 7am, to give him the chance to continue volunteering with youth football.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

