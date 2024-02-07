Two pools at Dundee Olympia remain closed for 3rd day as operator stays silent on reasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Two pools at Dundee Olympia remain closed for 3rd day as operator stays silent on reasons

The pools have only been open a matter of weeks after two years' worth of repairs.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The leisure pool at Dundee Olympia is out of action. Image: Alan Richardson
The leisure pool at Dundee Olympia is out of action. Image: Alan Richardson

Two swimming pools at the Olympia in Dundee remain closed for a third day – with the operator staying silent on the reasons.

The centre only reopened in mid-December after being shut for two years’ worth of repairs.

But on Monday afternoon, operator Leisure and Culture Dundee announced that the leisure and toddler pools were “unavailable due to a technical issue”.

All other facilities at the Olympia remain open.

No explanation for ‘technical issue’ affecting Dundee Olympia pools

As of noon on Wednesday, the message remained on the Olympia website and did not set out a timescale for the pools being reopened.

Signs inside the venue also said the water slides were unavailable due to “technical issues”.

The Courier has asked Leisure and Culture Dundee to explain the issues and for information on when the pools are likely to be back in use.

So far, the operator has not responded.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has also not replied to posts on its Facebook page from customers asking for an update.

Some city councillors approached by The Courier confirmed they were not aware of the reasons for the pools being out of action.

The toddler pool at the Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson

News of the pools’ closure on Monday sparked hundreds of comments on the Evening Telegraph Facebook page, with several people claiming features at the Olympia have been out of action during recent visits.

Gemma Matthew said: “My daughter was there on Sunday and the slides were closed, assume it has something to do with this.

“Absolute shambles, closed for years and still can’t open it properly.”

Flumes closed during Olympia visit

Lauren Kwoczala said: “We waited in massive queue Saturday, chutes were on, but whilst standing in the queue they said the chutes were off.

“(They) didn’t say why but was a bit boring (with) just the wave machine and rapids.”

Others complained about the pools being cold during their visits.

Ry Carnegie posted: “Wow, that lasted long.”

And Nicky Dee wrote: “Disgraceful. There will be no leisure or culture left in Dundee at all soon.”

When it reopened in December, following £6 million worth of repairs, Judy Dobbie – director of Leisure and Culture Dundee – described Olympia as “one the best leisure pools in the country”.

Council leader John Alexander later said “dozens” of people had been to blame for the prolonged closure just eight years after its construction.

More from Dundee

Yellow snow warning - February 7 2024
Tayside, Fife and Stirling set for two days of snow as weather warnings issued
Walczykowski could be deported to Poland after multiple offences.
Serial Dundee spit attacker could be deported to Poland after repeated assaults
There are hopes for a fan zone in Dundee during Euro 2024
Councillors join calls for Dundee city centre Euro 2024 fan zone
Gary Thoms. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man stole bedding, sleeping bags and hammer after arriving to collect TV
James Mahon. Image: Facebook.
Dundee feud ended in bloodshed as man battered rival through car window
Stock image of police officer
Watchdog probes police involvement in 5 deaths over 4 months in Tayside, Fife and…
Benvie Road, Dundee
Hunt for man with Staffie who repeatedly approached woman, 22, in Dundee
Cooney will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Driver beaten with wheel brace by Dundee love rival
Refuse collection Dundee budget proposals
Council leader vows he won't cut Dundee bin collections despite 'painful' budget
6
Councils across Tayside have adopted primary school traffic bans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
School traffic exclusion zones: Restrictions set for further Dundee school
2

Conversation