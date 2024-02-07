Two pools at Dundee Olympia remain closed for 3rd day as operator stays silent on reasons

Two swimming pools at the Olympia in Dundee remain closed for a third day – with the operator staying silent on the reasons.

The centre only reopened in mid-December after being shut for two years’ worth of repairs.

But on Monday afternoon, operator Leisure and Culture Dundee announced that the leisure and toddler pools were “unavailable due to a technical issue”.

All other facilities at the Olympia remain open.

No explanation for ‘technical issue’ affecting Dundee Olympia pools

As of noon on Wednesday, the message remained on the Olympia website and did not set out a timescale for the pools being reopened.

Signs inside the venue also said the water slides were unavailable due to “technical issues”.

The Courier has asked Leisure and Culture Dundee to explain the issues and for information on when the pools are likely to be back in use.

So far, the operator has not responded.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has also not replied to posts on its Facebook page from customers asking for an update.

Some city councillors approached by The Courier confirmed they were not aware of the reasons for the pools being out of action.

News of the pools’ closure on Monday sparked hundreds of comments on the Evening Telegraph Facebook page, with several people claiming features at the Olympia have been out of action during recent visits.

Gemma Matthew said: “My daughter was there on Sunday and the slides were closed, assume it has something to do with this.

“Absolute shambles, closed for years and still can’t open it properly.”

Flumes closed during Olympia visit

Lauren Kwoczala said: “We waited in massive queue Saturday, chutes were on, but whilst standing in the queue they said the chutes were off.

“(They) didn’t say why but was a bit boring (with) just the wave machine and rapids.”

Others complained about the pools being cold during their visits.

Ry Carnegie posted: “Wow, that lasted long.”

And Nicky Dee wrote: “Disgraceful. There will be no leisure or culture left in Dundee at all soon.”

When it reopened in December, following £6 million worth of repairs, Judy Dobbie – director of Leisure and Culture Dundee – described Olympia as “one the best leisure pools in the country”.

Council leader John Alexander later said “dozens” of people had been to blame for the prolonged closure just eight years after its construction.