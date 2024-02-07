Peaceful protest planned against Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s St Andrews sports bar plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peaceful protest planned against Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s St Andrews sports bar plans

St Andrews students have called on residents to help them fill every seat in the town's cinema on Sunday.

By Claire Warrender
New Picture House managing director David Morris outside the St Andrews venue.
New Picture House managing director David Morris outside the St Andrews venue.

St Andrews University students are planning a peaceful protest against Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s plans to open a sports bar in the town.

Hundreds of movie lovers hope to sell out every film showing at the New Picture House on Sunday to prove the venue is still viable.

The St Andrews sports bar will include a golf simulator similar to the one at the duo's T-Squared Social in New York City.

And they have issued a rallying call to St Andrews residents to join their effort to save the town’s only cinema.

The celebrity duo are forging ahead with their bid to convert the North Street venue into a “premium sports and entertainment gastro pub”.

This is despite a furious backlash, with 11,700 people signing an online petition.

However, NPH managing director David Morris says the cinema “cannot continue” and will close.

And a planning application for the new venture is expected later this year.

Students hope to sell out nine films during St Andrews cinema protest

Sunday’s protest is organised by St Andrews Film Festival director Boris Bosilkov and Ash Johann Curry-Machado, president of St Andrews Film Society.

Sairaa Bains, president of the university’s school of film studies is also involved.

The St Andrews students will protest in a bid to save the cinema.

They hope to attract enough people to sell out all nine films showing on the three screens throughout the day.

Advertised movies include Mean Girls. American Fiction, Anyone But You and The Holdovers.

Management student Honey Harrop is among those taking part.

And she says the aim is to show councillors on the planning committee there is still demand for a cinema.

Sports bar plan ‘doesn’t make sense’

“We’re getting a lot of support on social media and we’re putting up posters in the town,” she said.

“If the cinema closes we’ll lose a lot of history and what we’re gaining doesn’t equate to what we’re losing.

St Andrews student Honey Harrop.
St Andrews student Honey Harrop is involved in the cinema protest on Sunday.

“By doing this, we’re hoping to give some sign the New Picture House can be profitable.

“We’re asking people who haven’t been for a while to come on Sunday.

“Hopefully they’ll remember what a great experience it is and come regularly.”

The third year student added: “St Andrews is a small town and there aren’t a lot of places to go.

“For me, it’s somewhere I can hang out with friends. Losing it to a sports bar just doesn’t make sense.”

New Picture House is ‘no longer viable’

However, Woods and Timberlake’s firm Nexus Luxury Collection, says it intends to continue a cinema as part of its plan.

A spokesman said: “The New Picture House will be closing its doors as it is running at under 10% occupancy and is no longer viable.

“Without a serious and timely intervention, a cinema offering will be lost to the town.

“The project team is currently working towards the delivery of a planning application, but in the meantime will be undertaking further activity to provide the community with further details of the proposed offering.”

Mr Morris, meanwhile, said box office admissions across the UK are down 30% compared to 2019.

And he blamed the situation on the cost of living, energy prices and an increase in streaming services.

Conversation