Pictures inside Dundee Olympia as swimming pools reopen to public

Members of the public are returning to the Olympia in Dundee after the swimming pools were closed for more than two years.

The centre reopens at 4pm on Monday after being shut since October 2021 for more than £6 million worth of repairs.

Operator Leisure and Culture Dundee carried out test sessions last week, during which some locals got the chance to sample the facilities (see pictures below) ahead of the full public reopening on Monday.

Swimming clubs were also allowed back into the Olympia last Monday.

Ahead of the public reopening, a booking system was launched, with entries at peak times already fully booked until the end of the month.

Judy Dobbie, director of Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “This is the day we have all been looking forward to.

“It’s fantastic to see families, swimmers and gym-goers enjoying the Olympia facilities again.

“The high demand for bookings over the opening period shows just how much everyone looks forward to visiting Olympia.

“Olympia is home to one the best leisure pools in the country and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Euan Lowe, chief executive of Scottish Swimming, said: “It is great to see the Olympia pool in Dundee open its doors once again for all to enjoy this fantastic facility.”

The Olympia first had to shut in 2021 when a problem with a light fitting was discovered.

But further issues were then found, including corrosion on the flumes, forcing a prolonged closure.

The Courier previously took a look at seven key revelations that have emerged since the Olympia was forced to close less than a decade after being built.

More details about the Olympia facilities, including timetables for the training pool, are available on the Leisure and Culture Dundee website.