Pictures inside Dundee Olympia as swimming pools reopen to public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Pictures inside Dundee Olympia as swimming pools reopen to public

The centre is finally welcoming locals back on Monday after more than £6 million worth of repairs.

By Andrew Robson
Dundee Olympia reopens public use
Swimmers tested the centre ahead of the public reopening. Image: Alan Richardson

Members of the public are returning to the Olympia in Dundee after the swimming pools were closed for more than two years.

The centre reopens at 4pm on Monday after being shut since October 2021 for more than £6 million worth of repairs.

Operator Leisure and Culture Dundee carried out test sessions last week, during which some locals got the chance to sample the facilities (see pictures below) ahead of the full public reopening on Monday.

Swimming clubs were also allowed back into the Olympia last Monday.

Ahead of the public reopening, a booking system was launched, with entries at peak times already fully booked until the end of the month.

Swim clubs also retuned to the Olympia
Swimming clubs returned last week. Image: Alan Richardson
The pool was closed for more than two years
The pools were closed for more than two years. Image: Alan Richardson
The Olympia features three flumes.
The Olympia features three flumes. Image: Alan Richardson
Flumes at Dundee Olympia
A select few enjoyed the flumes during trial sessions last week. Image: Alan Richardson

Judy Dobbie, director of Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “This is the day we have all been looking forward to.

“It’s fantastic to see families, swimmers and gym-goers enjoying the Olympia facilities again.

“The high demand for bookings over the opening period shows just how much everyone looks forward to visiting Olympia.

“Olympia is home to one the best leisure pools in the country and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

The Olympia centre was closed in October 2021.
The centre was closed in October 2021. Image: Alan Richardson
The pool also features a rapid river.
These youngsters had a splashing time testing the Olympia out. Image: Alan Richardson
people enjoy the Dundee Olympia as it is set to reopen
Peak times are already fully booked this month. Image: Alan Richardson

Euan Lowe, chief executive of Scottish Swimming, said: “It is great to see the Olympia pool in Dundee open its doors once again for all to enjoy this fantastic facility.”

The Olympia first had to shut in 2021 when a problem with a light fitting was discovered.

But further issues were then found, including corrosion on the flumes, forcing a prolonged closure.

The toddler pool with smaller slides at the Olympia.
The toddler pool with smaller slides. Image: Alan Richardson
A young swimmer enjoys the water cannon.
A young swimmer enjoys the water cannon. Image: Alan Richardson
Kids enjoying the river rapids at the Olympia.
Kids enjoying the river rapids at the Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson
£6 million was spent on the refurbishment of Dundee's Olympia swimming pool
The Olympia underwent £6m of repairs. Image: Alan Richardson

The Courier previously took a look at seven key revelations that have emerged since the Olympia was forced to close less than a decade after being built.

More details about the Olympia facilities, including timetables for the training pool, are available on the Leisure and Culture Dundee website.

More from Dundee

A yellow warning for strong winds has been issued
Winds of nearly 50mph to hit Tayside and Fife as 'possible danger to life'…
Jon Marsh with wife Tracey. Image: Supplied by Tracey Marsh.
Tragic Tayside biker's wife says motorists 'must do more' to protect vulnerable road users
Brownhill Road
Man, 50, taken to hospital and arrested as car flips in Dundee crash
Derek Alland.
Dundee sword attacker given extra year in prison for breaking friend's eye socket
The Flannels designer clothes store in Swindon town centre. Image: Shutterstock
Is luxury clothing retailer Flannels planning to set up in Dundee?
Ross County's Simon Murray pushed over a Dundee fan who had invaded the pitch. Image: Casey/SNS Group/Virtual Scotland
Dundee fan floored by Simon Murray after approaching Ross County star during pitch invasion
Stan Urban performs on The Voice. Image: ITV
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Stan Urban reveals Olly Murs advice played key part in journey to…
Brian Cos on BBC show Newsnight on December 15 2023.
Dundee actor Brian Cox dropping F-bomb on BBC's Newsnight hailed 'TV moment of the…
4
Stan Urban performs at callbacks stage of The Voice. Image: ITV
Dundee piano wizard Stan Urban bids for semi-final place on The Voice
An aerial view of Manhattan Works. Image: Ryden/Graham Sibbald.
Former Dundee jute mill Manhattan Works on the market for £3.5 million

Conversation